coronavirus,-the-call-for-300-volunteer-doctors-arrives:-«it's-a-call-to-arms»

A month after the first Italian case of coronavirus ascertained, on the day when the deaths in our country exceed those in China, the civil protection launched a selection to temporarily recruit 300 volunteer doctors and set up a task forc and of «rapid intervention »To combat the coronavirus epidemic. «We open an online call to allow all Italian doctors who want and can join to the task force that Borrelli will coordinate. A call for 300 volunteer doctors from send in the regions most affected by the coronavirus, Lombardy in the first place », let know Minister of Regional Affairs Francesco Boccia. A notice that in his words becomes a real «call to arms to all Italian doctors, because the doctors who are on the front line need help».



And again: «« The government has taken on the alarm cry launched by the hospitals and this task force will immediately go to Lombardy. It is necessary that the adhering doctors do it with the force of the state, which is behind it, and that they have everyone's support. We are asking thousands of doctors to evaluate. Our race must be faster than that of the virus and ensure that it can be won “.

The announcement is simple and immediate or : doctors from the National Health Service, affiliated facilities and freelancers can participate. “The announcement provides for the temporary recruitment of these 300 doctors to the Civil Protection, without prejudice to the employment relationship with its organization and the payment of the fundamental and accessory economic treatment as regards the SSN doctors, the recognition of a lump sum of 21 euro per day that is foreseen in the announcement and the possibility of being assisted and accommodated by the regions where it is intended “, added the extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency, Angelo Borrelli who arranged the selection in close collaboration with the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.

Anesthetists and resuscitators are sought first to be destined for Lombardy and the province of Piacenza. Also the decree Cura Italia , issued to deal with the emergency coronavirus , provides for new hiring of doctors and nurses into the army . Specifically, it concerns the recruitment by direct call of hundreds of medical officers and non-commissioned officers.

So far fourteen health workers have died since the beginning of the epidemic, with a very high number of infected (about three thousand, 8.3% of the total affected ). From 25 in March, assures Boccia, “masks and protective devices will be guaranteed to healthcare personnel in hospitals” .



