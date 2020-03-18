coronavirus:-the-european-union-closes-its-borders

Coronavirus also puts trips to the European Union on standby . The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has announced the stop of travel within the borders of the Member States by those coming from non-EU countries . “We do this so as not to further spread the virus in and out of the continent and not to have potential additional patients weighing on the health system,” stressed Ursula von der Leyen, communicating the details of a measure unprecedented in history.

The limitations will be in force for 30 days , unless possible extensions if necessary, and will apply for all non-Union citizens except for non-EU citizens who have long resided in European countries, family members of European citizens, diplomats, scientists engaged in the battle against Sars-CoV-2.

Closure to non-EU countries is a further drastic measure to reduce contagions in the Union, but also an attempt to keep internal borders open and ensure the free movement of goods at a time when instead most of the countries are autonomously closing their borders causing also dangerous slowdowns in transport. At the moment it is Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Germany, Spain and France, which from 12 of the 17 March is armored because “we are at war”, said President Emmanuel Macron. “Coronavirus is already widespread in all countries so closing the borders between our countries is not the best way to stop it,” said the head of the European Commission spokesman, Eric Mamer.

The ratification of the measure will arrive by the evening of 17 March, after a summit between the heads of state and government, and for many it is also a political response to American President Donald Trump , who just a few days ago he unilaterally blocked flights to and from the United States of European countries.

