coronavirus,-the-family-doctor-who-visits-his-patients-home-for-home

« You don't think I'm not afraid. Fear of getting sick. Fear of dying. But this is the job that I have chosen and that I love and it is in these moments that one sees what one believes in one's profession. What little good can be done and all humanity that can put in this profession, now you have to prove them. Now you can make a difference “.

The difference for Pietro Severo Micheli is getting up every morning seven days a week wearing overalls, gloves, glasses, visor and overshoes and going to visit his patients home to home.

Micheli has been a family doctor for 40 years in Orzinuovi, a village of 12 thousand inhabitants at 30 minutes by car from Brescia, and from that one 25 February when he visited (without yet understanding exactly what it was) his first patient Covid, he never stopped being there for his past 1500 assisted.

«I still remember that Tuesday morning», he says, «I entered the home of my patient with bare hands, without any protection. It was not yet clear how serious and infectious the virus was. He had bad pneumonia, I immediately had him hospitalized. Unfortunately he didn't make it. “

A few days later gloves and masks arrived from the Ats, then the doctor got overalls and overshoes and from there he never stopped. “Under normal conditions,” he explains, “I try to make as few home visits as possible. My patients come to the office by appointment and I dedicate all the necessary time to them. But it was immediately understood that it was necessary to change strategy. This battle is won on the territory, house by house. In this case, home business is essential “.

In most cases, however, family doctors have chosen telephone triage, I point out. «And herein lies the problem», he replies, « The sick must be evaluated directly. This is the only way to understand the severity of the symptoms and decide how to manage them. There are patients who can stay at home, others who need immediate hospitalization, others who can be assisted at home with support. oxygen. “

“The assessment is made on the basis of observation”, Micheli continues, “listening to the patient's chest, with a little experience, you can understand if there is pneumonia. Their level of oxygenation is measured with the oximeter. Then there are other signs that can only be assessed through the visit: fatigue, breathing difficulties. By going to people's homes you are able to select cases and understand when to call 112. Only in this way is it possible to ease the enormous pressure on emergency rooms and hospitals and not to download one's duties to others “.

What pushes a doctor to do so or should push him to do it, says Micheli, is not heroism but a sense of responsibility and awareness. « In this case, with an early intervention and house by house, I am quite sure that I have given my clients an advantage . I still do not have the final data, but from my preliminary calculation, on the over 100 patients that I have treated for Covid, the mortality is around 0, 3 percent while on our territory it is around 0.7. And my patients are not young “.

This is precisely what makes fear overcome: “Fear exists, we live together and try to take all the necessary precautions (always change gloves and overshoes, protect ourselves) but this is the moment when the dedication and humanity that characterize our profession must prevail. Doctors are made out of passion and this passion cannot fail in an emergency. Baricco in one of his writings spoke of prudence and audacity. Now is the time to use them both. Can those poor guys from our law enforcement agencies, for example, withdraw when faced with some risky business? So why should we back away? We must be able to approach people, to touch them, to assist them “.

The esteem and solidarity of the people repay him in part of his efforts even if some health choices still do not understand them, such as that of the lack of tampons: «Tampons would be of little use and not only for the diagnosis “, he explains,” but for establishing when a person has recovered and no longer contagious and for evaluating the asymptomatic who have come into contact with a patient. From my experience without this type of analysis is very difficult to understand when a person is no longer infected. For example, in the case of a patient of mine who was hospitalized, his daughter and wife tested positive for the swab although with few symptoms. The wife was negative after two weeks, the younger daughter with milder symptoms was still contagious after 20 days. Without this exam it is difficult not to send people who are still potentially dangerous around. “

