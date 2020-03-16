coronavirus,-the-father-in-milan,-the-mother-and-the-girls-in-the-south

The father is in Milan, the mother and her two children are in Palomonte, in the province of Salerno: a family that, due to the coronavirus emergency, knows when he will be able to meet .

It is Il Mattino to tell their story. «I had come for the Carnival to see the big party they had prepared, I had to come back the following Friday. But I was no longer able to return home to Milan, “explains mother Federica, stuck in the South with Geneva, 4 years old, and Victoria, 2.” The situation has precipitated in very short time. I don't know when I will be able to return, but my partner has always told me to stay here ». When the mother and daughters went down to Salerno, it was still difficult to imagine how the situation would have evolved. “If I had suspected all of this I would never have come, so as not to put my family at risk here, even if in reality we were perfectly fine”.

Federica would like to go home as soon as possible: «Sometimes I thought it was better to go away because I am looked suspiciously , I had to silence people. I have been in Palomonte since before the Carnival, I warned the mayor of my presence, but there were no restrictions and above all we were fine. In any case, I avoided contacts “.

The girls, for the moment, have accepted the situation willingly: «Geneva, who is older, understands what is happening, in the chat with the other mothers of the kindergarten friends they exchange videos and maintain relationships . Sometimes though, not seeing his dad, he asks me if he has the coronavirus . I explained to her that there are no problems and then she sees it, but she misses her home, like her little sister “.

At least until April 3, however, the three women of the family will remain in Palomonte. «I arrived for stay a few days, with some winter changes. I will have a parcel sent from home, I will stay here until spring , in practice “.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, Jinping in Wuhan: «It's almost over, the victory is near»

READ ALSO

Coronavirus: “We worry about fearful things not dangerous ones”

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, the sociologist: «Repressing sociality has harmful consequences»

READ ALSO

China, Coronavirus reduces air pollution