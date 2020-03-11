coronavirus,-the-great-streaming-classics-(thanks-to-the-cineteca-milano)

# IosonoMilano, but also Wuhan, Paris, Piacenza, Rome, Madrid, Tehran, Treviso, the whole world. That of this issue of Vanity Fair is a choral appeal to unity, rationality and a sense of duty to face the global challenge to this virus

The Cineteca di Milano also had to close (temporarily) for the coronavirus emergency, but it is kind of like it didn't. After physically closing the doors, the institution announced that it had digitized a large part of its archive.

Streaming – for free – are now available over 500 crazy titles which include many great cinema classics. As if to say: since we have to stay at home, there is a rich program of films here and beyond. «We have been working on the project before it became a comfort in the coronavirus era», explains the director Matteo Pavesi, «And every day we digitize something new: films, commercials, documentary fragments. We leave everything as it is, we do not make interventions. If a film is silent, we don't modify it. If it is incomplete, we don't add anything. There are also orphan materials whose origin we do not know. “

In a couple of weeks it had exceeded the 30 thousand members. Did you expect it?

«No, we were surprised. A surprise but also a great satisfaction. Our intent is to return an historical archive to the city of Milan. Before our site did about 100 – 150 visits per day. Now, however, we have also had a peak of 75 thousand visitors. Cinema, in these historical forms, also has a social as well as an artistic function. And it is wonderful that even silent cinema can find a new use on the Net “.

In this period in which the serious emergency concerns health, what role can art play?

«Everything that is culture, music, cinema remains a necessary landing even in times of difficulty. In this period in which we are at home, there are no cinemas, theaters, or concerts, and there is the risk of being able to slip into a depressive phase. New forms of use must be found, technology helps and cinema becomes a kind of comfort. It helps us to dream, to have fun or at least to distract us. It happens to me that when I look at something I like I am stranger, and new ideas come to mind. It's nice to see that there are people curious about cinema “.

In the catalog, what do you recommend?

«Two things that we just uploaded are very interesting. A cartoon from the years 30 made for an awareness campaign on tuberculosis for children. Precautions, such as attention to hygiene, resemble those of today. And then the animated theme Get a little flower , created by Guido Manuli for the Bozzetto Film for the television program Un peu d'amour , aired in the years 70 on Tele Montecarlo. My advice is to go looking for goodies, something unusual.

Any other titles?

«A restored silent film: The death that absolves of 1928 , interpreted by Elettra Raggio. Stages passions and any kind of love. It is currently the title that users are looking at the most. Also beautiful are the images that tell us about a Milan of the past “.

From this difficult time, can we learn anything?

«It is a very strange moment, the atmosphere you breathe is suspended. There is fear, anxiety, frustration, but we can use this time to enrich ourselves, to learn how to plan the future. To analyze more calmly what we will do “.

Here to register and access the catalog.

