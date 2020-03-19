coronavirus,-the-iss:-“only-3.4-percent-of-deaths-had-no-previous-disease”

Twelve people died after being affected by the coronavirus in Italy without presenting any pathologies past can explain the death. This was stated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità , in its report on the characteristics of the deaths of patients suffering from Covid – 19, and reported it the agency Nova.

The data was obtained from the analysis of 355 folders , compared to the total of 2. 003 received: it is the 17, 7 percent of the overall sample. The average number of pathologies observed in this population is 2.7.

12 patients in all, equal to 3.4 percent of the sample, did not present any pathology; 84 victims, the 23, 7 percent, were suffering from a condition; 90, the 25, 4 percent, had 2 pathologies and well 169, equal to 47, 6 per one hundred, were affected by 3 or more pathologies.

Seventeen Covid positive patients died yesterday – 19 with less than 50 years, as still specifies the report from the Higher Institute of Health . In particular, 5 of these had less than 40 years : these are male patients aged between 31 and of 39 years already suffering from serious diseases, such as cardiovascular, kidney, psychiatric diseases, diabetes, and obesity.

The average age of deceased and positive patients at Covid – 19 and of 79, 5 years. Women are 601, the 30%. The median age of the dead is higher than beyond 15 years compared to that of patients who contracted the infection. Furthermore, women who died after the infection are older than men.

READ ALSO

# will go all right, rainbows against the fear of coronavirus

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, why does it take so much to stay home?

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, if Queen Elizabeth also says: #IoRestoACasa