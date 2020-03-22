coronavirus,-the-italian-artists-together-in-a-great-show-(for-civil-protection)

An incredible relay race to unite Italy, created by the greatest names in the Italian music scene. A virtual meeting that becomes a show to help Civil Protection in the front line to face the health emergency and to launch a strong message of union and responsibility in a moment of great difficulty for our country.

The appointment is for Tuesday 31 March on Rai 1 with Music that unites , a show with the best of Italian music and entertainment to support a fundraiser for Civil Protection, committed daily against the coronavirus.

The artists will give the public unreleased live video sets, rigorously made from their homes: a single video playlist, a long stream of shared music, to raise funds and remember how the connection between human beings, possible through music, it is fundamental to overcome together and responsibly the now planetary emergency in progress. Numerous members: A lessandra Amoroso, Andrea Bocelli, Brunori Sas, Calcutta, Cesare Cremonini, Diodato, Elisa, Emma, ​​Ermal Meta, Fedez, Francesca Michielin, Francesco Gabbani, Gazzelle, Gianni Morandi, Gigi D'Alessio, Levante, Ludovico Einaudi, Mahmood, Måneskin, Marco Mengoni, Negramaro, Paola Turci, Riccardo Cocciante, Tiziano Ferro, Tommaso Paradiso are just some of the artists who will participate in the evening, all free of charge.

A great show without advertising breaks that is not just great music: to enrich the evening are

the interventions of big names in entertainment, cinema and art are expected, which in their words will alternate with musical performances, starting from Luca Zingaretti, Paola Cortellesi, Roberto Bolle and many others. To comment a whole exceptional voice that of Vincenzo Mollica . And there will also be the faces of sport: from Andrea Dovizioso, to Bebe Vio, Federica Brignone, Federica Pellegrini, Roberta Vinci, Valentino Rossi and others.

Musica uniting will also be available on all Rai platforms: RaiPlay, YouTube and Facebook channels and will be broadcast in simulcast on Rai Radio2 . The relay will also be supported by national and local radio broadcasters. There will also be space for information with videos created by the Ministry of Health, together with experts from the scientific world who are part of the National Technical Committee, who will send messages of in-depth analysis regarding the current situation.

On the Musicache site, you will find information on how to donate by bank transfer to the bank account made available by the Civil Defense.