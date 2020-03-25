coronavirus,-the-italian-mayors-angry-with-those-who-come-out-taken-from-the-new-york-times

It is a battle that Italian mayors fight door to door against the coronavirus . Indeed, bench after bench, small garden for small garden. It's a struggle to keep fellow citizens who don't want to follow the quarantine rules at home. Their outbursts and their ordinances have ended up on social networks and are depopulating.

“I stopped him and said, 'Look, this isn't a movie. You are not Will Smith in I Am Legend. Go home.”

This is the updated compilation of Italian Mayors losing it at people violating #Covid 19 quarantine. Yes, subtitles are accurate. pic.twitter.com/60V4Csuonb – 🌈 (@protectheflames) March 22, 2020

The complation was created by the Twitter account @ protectheflames and his videos were relaunched from New York Times and others enough to reach more than 4 million views.

The angry Italian mayors are viral and bring laughter.

You asked for more Italian Mayors losing their shit at people breaking quarantine. I'm delivering. Here's two more mayors. “Something else that drove me crazy is people secretly going to the beauty parlor. You will die all nicely waxed. But you will die.” #Covid 19 pic.twitter.com/SOiLpp5rwd – 🌈 (@protectheflames) March 23, 2020

Novelli sheriffs the first citizens and the governors of the regions threaten draconian punishment and complain about incorrect behavior. The images of Antonio Decaro chasing the citizens of Bari on the waterfront have been circulating for days on the net. He was the one who blocked access to the benches. Vincenzo De Luca , president of the Campania Region, has threatened to send the military with the flamethrower against anyone who hints at organizing parties. “I get news that someone would like to prepare for the graduation party. We send the carabinieri, but we send them with the flamethrowers “.

“I AM THE MAYOR, I DON'T WALK ON MY TERRITORY. CAN'T I FORMALLY PREVENT YOU FROM GOING OUT FROM HOME? “ The mayor of Messina, gentlemen ✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/jBlzXaezcv – ℒ. (@dreaminhogvarts) March 21, 2020

The collection also includes the first citizen of Messina, Cateno De Luca , who threatens ordinances with the ban on trampling public land. There are those who wonder how all runners have become and those who talk about dogs with an inflamed prostate.

There are also Antonio Tutolo, mayor of Lucera , who gets angry with those who make the hairdresser go to home and Giuseppe Falcomatà , first citizen of Reggio Calabria. «I met one of our fellow citizens, who amiably ran up and down the street, accompanied by a visibly exhausted dog. I stopped him and said, “Look, this isn't a movie, you're not Will Smith in I am legend . Go home”.

