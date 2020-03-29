coronavirus,-the-italian-statisticians-propose-a-new-way-to-identify-the-positives

A different type of sampling could be used to have an estimate as close as possible to the real one of the positives, the statisticians write, and better understand the characteristics of the new coronavirus. But with the swab it is not effective and for now it is not feasible

(photo: Dominique Sarraute via Getty Images)

Mathematics and statistics have often come to the aid of scientists for try to better understand the epidemic due to the new coronavirus and its progress. Today, a group of statisticians proposes a new protocol, or a method, to sample and therefore detect positive people al coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 . And thus obtain more precise estimates than the current ones, which also include the asymptomatic , which inevitably partly escape to relief, and can be contagious.

The authors of the proposal (traceable here) are the statisticians Giorgio Alleva and Alberto Zuliani , former presidents of Istat, together with the three colleagues Giuseppe Arbia, Piero Falorsi and Guido Pellegrini. The text was sent to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza , at Walter Ricciardi , Italian member of the WHO Executive Committee, and Silvio Brusaferro , President of the Higher Institute of Health. Here is the proposal and comment of an epidemiologist.

Where does the proposal come from

The document details a new possible method of sampling of cases positive to the virus, indicating the various necessary steps, both temporal, spatial, and operational. So far, the authors write, a sampling has been carried out “which has privileged the examination of cases showing symptoms” . But this “does not allow to produce an undistorted probabilistic estimate and with a predetermined level of accuracy” . In practice, as pointed out by several experts, including epidemiologists and virologists, the number of infected people is inevitably underestimated , since it is not possible to identify every single positive case (there are also asymptomatic ones), and the lethality rate , which is given by the ratio between deaths and infected, is obviously higher than the real one.

But not only: the statisticians point out the importance of a different investigation from the current one to shed light on elements of how the single virus manifests itself, but also in the family and at the level collective, to better understand how the epidemic evolves (an already existing example of this type could be the fact that the virus affects more men of women).

The proposal

For this, statisticians suggest identifying and studying two different representative samples of people. There is the target A , which includes the confirmed cases of Sars-Cov-2 and their contacts. For example, you select 1. 000 people who came into contact with confirmed positives (hospitalized or in isolation at home) through spatial and temporal sampling, and the swab is administered for the SARS-Cov-2. And then there is the target B , another sample of not necessarily positive people, therefore asymptomatic (which could prove positive or negative). Again it could be about 1. 000 people for a date territorial area, still to be clarified, and statisticians indicate how to identify them and submit them to the swab once a week.

Coronavirus, how swabs are made now

But how are tampons made today? “We are currently conducting not a statistical sampling but an epidemiological investigation” , explained Pier Luigi Lopalco , epidemiologist and professor of hygiene at the University of Pisa “identifying all cases with symptoms potentially attributable to Covid – 19 and cases came into contact with positive people, isolating them at home if they are asymptomatic or immediately taking a swab if they have symptoms “. This is the priority at the moment, explains the expert, and serves to interrupt the chain of infections.

Do a statistical sampling with swabs, yes or no?

But the idea of ​​a statistical sampling , also not of course now, to understand how many people have or have had the virus and then estimate lethality, it is interesting and useful , as Lopalco specifies, if there is a material possibility. “Currently it would not be possible to make a sampling like that indicated by the statistical colleagues with the target B , or to identify about a thousand asymptomatic people, who could also develop symptoms or a positivity, and repeat the test once a week ”, commented Lopalco. “Just think that in the whole Puglia region we have a diagnostic capacity of a thousand swabs a day and doing such a sampling would practically mean blocking the diagnosis of an entire region for a day, then repeating it once a week “.

If and how statistical sampling

Furthermore, Lopalco continues, the swab is not the ideal means of obtaining a representative sample and the desired estimate. “We have to think that the swab indicates only if the person at that moment has the virus in throat. However, if it is negative, and therefore does not have Sars-CoV-2 at that time, it could still have been positive for example 10 or 15 days before ” , adds Lopalco. “For this reason, if you decide to do it, it is more effective to study, through a blood test, if the person has developed immunity, the specific IgG antibodies for Sars-CoV-2 naturally produced by the body after the virus that causes us has struck is eliminated ”. The presence of these antibodies, to be evaluated also not necessarily now, since remain in the blood for months after the infection is over, it could also provide us with a clear picture of the past. And it could tell us if we previously had the virus and now we don't have it anymore, while the buffer only gives information about the present. “In this way the representative common denominator could be obtained” , concludes Lopalco, “or an idea of ​​how many are infected and then, in the end, can also calculate lethality, which is the ratio between deaths and total infected ”. All always if and when it will be possible to do so.