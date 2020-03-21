coronavirus,-the-new-ordinance:-sports-at-home,-supermarkets-open

A close on sports and outdoor games , the closure of all parks and public gardens, the ban on reaching second homes on the weekend. Here is the new government squeeze to contain the infection with Coronavirus . Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte decides to give the green light to a further crackdown, given the pressing of the Regions.

These are measures designed to prevent this weekend, essential to make minimal predictions, people “flee outdoors” . The executive, in the order signed by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, does not choose the hard line requested by some Regions, but decides to leave supermarkets open and do not further limit the activity of the offices , pending new decisions to be taken on 25 March, when the decree of the prime minister who had imposed the heaviest crackdown, although already knowing that the extension will take place beyond April 3 .

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

PARKS AND GARDENS

Public access is prohibited to parks, villas, play areas and to public gardens. The measure already adopted in large cities, applies to all of Italy.

WALKS AND RUNNING

Too many people out for a walk: therefore the ban on playing games or outdoor recreation comes. It is allowed to do, provided alone , physical activity near the house , provided that in any case respecting the distance of at least one meter from every other person.

STOP TO THE EXODUS IN THE WEEKEND

To curb the risk of weekend exodus towards holiday homes and second homes, the government has from Friday to Monday the prohibition of any movement to homes other than the main one.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, also close outdoor sports: “A sacrifice that must be made”

STATION BAR AND AUTOGRILL

The administration of food and drinks to the inside railway and lake stations, as well as in petrol service and refueling areas. Autogrill can remain open along the highways but only selling takeaway products. The bars of hospitals and airports remain open, with the obligation to ensure respect for the distance of at least one meter.

READ ALSO

Immunodepressed, who they are and why they take more risks with Covid – 19

SKIP THE CROSS ON SHOPS AND OFFICES

Wanting to avoid imposing new draconian measures, especially if with a doubtful effect, Count , listened to the experts, starts the ordinance .

And to avoid the risk of unleashing new runs for supplies and crowding at peak times, chooses not to impose new generalized limitations and therefore not to close or limit supermarket hours on the weekend (the weekend is already closed in Regions such as Lazio at 15 and in Veneto the total lockout). The same goes for offices and shops other than food: the government, despite pressure from the Regions, confirms the rules existing.