coronavirus,-the-oncologist-who-goes-door-to-door-to-stop-the-virus

The head of the oncology department of the Piacenza hospital, Luigi Cavanna and his head nurse Gabriele Cremona, started in two, almost voluntarily. They went around the house with an oximeter, a portable ultrasound, a bag of drugs, to try to identify cases of coronavirus early, treat them immediately, and thus prevent patients from getting worse and ending up in hospital. In two weeks, working non-stop, every day, including Saturday and Sunday, they saw over sixty of them and only four of them then needed hospital treatment.

Where the foresight of the authorities did not go, the intuition, goodwill and obstinacy of two health workers worked. An intervention i the results of which were so promising that the province was pushed to set up a task force of thirty doctors who from Tuesday 24 in March will beat the whole Piacenza to try to identify and stop this terrible epidemic in its early stages. Because as Professor Cavanna's experience teaches, timing makes the difference .

«What happened in the reality of Piacenza upset the life of the city and in a few days our entire hospital was invaded by Covid cases 19 “, says the doctor. “Looking at the history of the patients who arrive in the emergency room, even about sixty per night, it is clear that the course is always the same: 15 days of fever, cough and then breathing difficulties. Often when they arrive at the hospital the situation is already very serious. We started going home to home from the first days to try to anticipate the evolution of the virus. At the beginning we mainly evaluated cancer patients, then we expanded the research “. From Cavanna's experience the rapid identification of the disease, but above all the treatments with antivirals can turn the situation around.

« An account is the stroke or heart attack that arrive without warning », the doctor explains again, « the virus gives us more time , but if we wait for the sick to be hospitalized it may be late. I remember a dramatic night in which the entire waiting room of the Piacenza hospital was full and the ambulances lined up waiting to unload new patients, there I understood that there was something wrong “. This disease still says Dr. Cavanna has come between head and neck and has displaced everyone, but now is the time to react.

In most patients who stay at home, not even a tampon is made, but the point is not here, he explains: «The tampons are there and if necessary we can do them, but when visiting a patient with a typical and unmistakable clinical picture: fever, dry cough, joint pain and difficulty breathing, it is not even necessary. We can save a tampon and use it later to evaluate healing. What matters is the early administration of antiviral drugs that can prevent the situation from escalating and that work better as soon as they are taken. We use hydroxychloroquine and Rezolsta. This virus is new and initially caught us unprepared: we really thought it was a bad flu, but it is not so. Many patients remained for days and days with a high fever without specific treatments and this can lead to a dramatic evolution of the situation. This is an insidious disease that affects not only the elderly but also healthy young people: we must not wait because late intervention can change the course of things. The situation can precipitate very quickly “.

The professor also explains that about 80 are treated with antivirals: «We do not treat only those who have very mild symptoms and those who do not have pulmonary involvement, which we are able to evaluate with the visit and ultrasound. After all, there is a lot of talk about initiative medicine, about going to look for the patient before he gets sick and this is precisely the case in which to do so “.

But why is this type of virtuous model of intervention not replicated throughout the national territory? “Meanwhile, in addition to the province of Piacenza, the Region is also considering following our example,” he says, “the speed of the wave that swept us over did not give us time to organize ourselves but now we are focusing on the priorities” .

Doctor Cavanna is also afraid but this is not enough to stop him: “It is the most dramatic event of the second post-war period. Going on the streets to look for the virus is like going to the front: you go there because you have to go is your duty, you try to work safely, but you know that the risks are high. I have seen many colleagues get sick, but then what comes back to you from the people you care for is a lot. It is part of the oncologist's culture to take care of the needs of the patient. When you see them how can you ignore them? ». And so from Tuesday 24 March, the doctor will still be in the trenches this time with 28 new comrades who will fight alongside him: 12 hours a day, from 8 am to 20 in the evening, seven days a week, to try to stop this terrible and invisible enemy before it destroys other lives, other families, the whole society and the economy of a country.