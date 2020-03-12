coronavirus:-the-peak-of-the-infections-is-probably-still-far-away

Containment measures against the new coronavirus could last more than a week or two. According to a mathematical model created for the flu pandemic of 2009, the peak of the infections could be halfway April

(photo: Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images)

Italy is now protected area for a long period of time. The containment measures , increasingly restrictive and rigorous, just implemented in the internal peninsula to be able to limit the spread of the new coronavirus could, in fact, last a long time, as the peak of contagions seems to be still very far away. To hypothesize it is a mathematical model developed for the influenza pandemic of 2009 and applied to the new coronavirus by Stefania Salmaso , former director of the Center National Institute of Epidemiology, Surveillance and Health Promotion of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS). And according to the first forecasts, just published on Science on the net , Group website 2003 for scientific research the peak of the infections in the areas of first introduction, like Lombardy, it could reach mid-April , with later peaks also in the other regions of the Country.

To understand the current situation it is important to look at past experiences and analyze the work done during the pandemic A / H1N1pdm 09 of 2009, which can offer a plausible scenario of the evolution of the short-term epidemic. “I share the reluctance of the authorities to make predictions about the peak of the epidemic from Covid – 19, but I believe that the numbers of the contagion updated daily are not enough to provide us with a scenario of evolution “, explains the expert to Ansa. “Citizens must know that it is not a question of changing one's lifestyle only for one or two weeks: probably the containment measures must be maintained for a long time “.

In the model of the pandemic of the 2009 three different scenarios were hypothesized: in the worst, that is a R0 (which is the rate of reproduction of cases of disease from a single contagious case) equal to 2 (so that each infected person could infect two others), the infection would have arrived in Italy after 37 days from the first world case through the main international airports. And, without any containment measure , the model estimated that the infection would reach diffusion peak 90 days later.

For the Covid – 19 , explains the expert, the first confirmed cases in Lombardy are of 21 February, so as the date of first introduction of the new coronavirus easily dates back to mid-January. “Considering that each person with coronavirus infects an average of 2.6, in the model the times are shortened proportionally, placing a likely introduction date towards the end of the month of January ”, explains Salmaso. The model also provided that in the absence of containment measures , the growth in the number of cases would have reached the maximum diffusion among 54 4 i 125 days. “This too estimate, if R0 is greater than the value 2 considered, the peak is reached first “, explains the expert on the site. “If the virus was introduced at the end of January, and if the model is likely to be the current situation, the apex of the epidemic curve can be expected towards the mid April . “

Although the forecasts are hypothetical, as the Covid – 19 does not behave like a influence, awareness of a probable scenario and the times to be addressed is fundamental for the contribution of each of us. To encourage us, the expert concludes, are the data of China , where prolonged isolation seems to have led to a reduction of the contagiousness index below the value beyond which the epidemic ends.