coronavirus,-the-photograph-of-the-higher-institute-of-health-on-italian-deaths

The ISS data come to take stock of the victims of the new coronavirus. They are mostly elderly, men and with three or more pre-existing pathologies. For this reason it is important to limit the spread of the virus, and to be able to protect the most fragile people

The new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2) continues his run: the cases of contagion in the world as we write have risen to over 98 thousand , while deaths at around 3. 300. And while Italy is facing one of the largest outbreaks outside China, with over 3. 200 cases of contagion, 148 deaths and 414 people recovered, to take stock of the epidemic of the new coronavirus in our country, the first photograph arrives today of the Higher Institute of Health on Italian deaths. According to preliminary data, we read in the document just released, the Italian patients who died for Covid – 19 had an average age of 81 years, mostly men and about two thirds had three or more pre-existing diseases . Data that, although preliminary, show that there are 20 years of difference between the average age of people who died from the new coronavirus and that of positive patients.

These data refer to 105 people died for the Covid- 19 until 4 March, of which 73 in Lombardy, 21 in Emilia Romagna, 7 in Veneto and 3 in the Marche. Data showed that most deaths (42%) was aged 80 is 89 years, the 32% between 70 is 79, 8% between 60 is 69, just under 3% between 50 is 59 and the 14% above i 90 years. The women who died from the new coronavirus (the 27%) were older than men respectively on average 83 and 79 years. The study also found that deceased patients had on average three or more pre-existing diseases : the 18% of patients with 2 diseases, while the 67% had 3 or more pathologies (the 15% of patients had none or a disease).

The simultaneous presence of multiple pathologies was more frequently the hypertension , followed by ischemic heart disease and diabetes . Finally, the report specifies, the average days between the onset of symptoms and hospitalization were on average 5 days, while between the latter and the death about 4 days have passed. “Although preliminary, these data confirm the observations made so far in the rest of the world on the main characteristics of patients” , explains Silvio Brusaferro , president of the ISS. “In particular on the fact that the elderly and people with pre-existing diseases are more at risk. These are very fragile people, who often live in close contact and who we must protect as much as possible. “