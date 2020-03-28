coronavirus,-the-photographic-story-of-the-nurse-on-the-front-line

My name is Errico Tomaiuolo, I am 32 years old and I am an operating room nurse of the Santa Maria Nuova Arcispedale of Reggio Emilia. I work with emergency surgery specialties; oncological, urological, vascular and thoracic.

Currently my hospital has been converted into a COVID garrison 19 and together with my colleagues, we find ourselves fighting against this pandemic. It is useless to hide or sweeten the mood that we are experiencing in this period of uncertainty, where everyone, and no one excluded, feels the tight bite of fear.

The fear of uncertainty; unpredictable; of living day by day following the progress of the infections.

The fear of not knowing what awaits you tomorrow; the fear of not making it …

Covid 19 cases have been in my hospital for weeks only to the upside and we have created other intensive care units, as the beds are almost sold out. I live this drama in the front line, but I decided not to let myself be sad and so, at the end of the shift, when I can, I take my camera in my hands and try to capture and tell, through my shots, “the heroes” everyone is talking about now: doctors, nurses, health workers, cleaners. I try to capture the purity of their reassuring gestures, the sincerity of their vocation, the willingness to save and safeguard the lives of their patients.

For some years now, in fact, I have been dedicating myself to the story of the operating room and its employees, through artistic photography. I publish my works under the pseudonym of ScrubNurseArt and, today more than ever, I would like my shots to reach the goal of exorcising everyone's fear through beauty, telling the world what is happening and, why not, being able to watch it from a new perspective.

“To defeat fear and resignation one must educate to beauty,” said Peppino Impastato, killed by the mafia in 1978. This is just what I try to reveal, without too many pretensions, through my camera. To sincerely return to the spectator those heroes who, between science and art, take care of us and our loved ones, fighting this emergency today.