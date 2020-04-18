coronavirus,-the-psychological-consequences-and-how-to-deal-with-them

The emergency can sometimes also cause stress and mental health problems. To manage emotions and build a resilient response two articles on Jama tell you what to do in practice and how to think positively

The coronavirus emergency, together with social distancing measures, could lead to a negative aftermath, for some people, in terms of psychological well-being and mental health. This is why doctors and specialists tell effectively, in two articles on Jama (one on Jama Internal Medicine and the other on Jama Pediatrics ), how to manage and reduce stress. They do this by indicating concrete actions to improve their ability to cope with the difficulties and positive reflections that can lead us to discover new points of view.

From Sars to Covid – 19

To date we do not have much information on the psychological impact of other epidemics and pandemics in which social distancing was necessary. The Sars epidemic has been associated with an increase in stress and post traumatic stress disorder and other psychological problems , as the authors of the article explain on Jama Internal Medicine , including Sandro Galea, doctor and epidemiologist at the Boston University School of Public Health .



Actions and routine

The first point – explain the authors – concerns the creation of a routine , also and especially for children and teenagers at home from school, together with the use of technologies for keep us connected with others. This does not apply only to teaching: also places of worship, gyms, offices , can allow faithful, users and workers to stay connected while carrying out their activities. For realities where this is not possible, the ideal would be to find strategies and approaches remotely that allow you to assess the psychological state of health of people.

Secondly, in case of particular situations, such as episodes of domestic violence and child abuse, according to the authors, it is necessary to evaluate the risk-benefit ratio of social distancing, while social services should find new and new approaches creatives to respond to reports. The third point: systems and services that deal with mental health should also approach the emergency with a creative approach to help those in need. In addition to telemedicine and remote groups, a hypothesis could concern the formation of “non-traditional groups” (also a more general audience and not just specialists), the authors write, to provide a “psychological first aid” .

Resilience, as built during Covid – 19

In the article on Jama Pediatrics , Abby R. Rosenberg of the pediatrics department of the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, who is in charge of care palliative, illustrates that resilience is defined as “the process of adapting well to adversity, trauma, tragic events, threats or other significant sources of stress” . The expert, however, says she has wondered for years about what it meant not only to adapt but to adapt well . She asked herself this after talking to a couple of parents who had lost their son and who told her they were resilient because they kept getting out of bed day after day and doing the “hard work of living without their child” . The author's reaction was to esteem these people for their reaction and to form a concept of resilience as something that has to do with adaptation and physical endurance more than also to psychological well-being.

Coronavirus, we are now crossing the ford

But over time and experience she has reconsidered this concept and wonders if resilience is only this – which is not little, indeed it is very much, as she herself recognized, in the situation described above – or if over time there may be something more. What can change and snap in the mind, he explains, is that when an adversity is overcome and enough time has passed you can look back in perspective and think about how strong you were in that circumstance, how you also changed in terms of personal identity and awareness . The same parents, after some time, shared with her that they now strive to live their life to the fullest because their son can no longer do it.

And the same must be done in the case of Covid too – 19, also because resilience is not something innate (or in any case only partially) but is the result of deliberate action , he writes. We are now crossing the ford, but afterwards we could look back with a new spirit. And on an individual level we can already work on it. Like? Wondering how we behaved in other difficult situations, relying on and remembering our qualities, such as determination, strength, optimism, taking small steps and expressing gratitude.