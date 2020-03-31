coronavirus,-the-real-patient-one-would-be-an-elderly-person-struck-in-january

Patient one would have fallen ill long before Mattia, and not in Codogno . This was reported by a radiologist from a private clinic in Piacenza of the Sanna group: it would be a elderly infected in January , hospitalized in the clinic, then deceased and only later positive result, and taken away by people in biocontainment overalls.

In that clinic, today I am well ill 150 operators on 250 , and some of them fell ill even before the first official case of coronavirus was diagnosed in Codogno.

To shed some light on this case, the investigation of Report of Sigfrido Ranucci broadcast on Rai3.

One of the doctors of the Piacenza clinic accused the first symptoms on the same day in which, to Mattia di Codogno, Covid was diagnosed – 19. The surgeon worked in the clinic until 12 February, but found he was infected only in Tenerife, ten days later. In the Sant'Antonino clinic, which is part of the clinic, on 17 February another elder, then positive result, was taken away from 118.

As early as the end of December, an abnormal increase in pneumonia had been recorded in the area , who did not respond to treatment. But nobody seems to have raised the alarm and looked for the virus. Report found that the Ministry of Health, with a circular, would have given two indications: to search for patients you suspect a link with China but also pneumonia that does not respond to treatment. This second point, however, would disappear in a circular of five days later and only appear again on March 9th. Meanwhile, however, the coronavirus has begun to spread throughout Italy, catching it unprepared.

READ ALSO

# will go all right, rainbows against the fear of coronavirus

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, why does it take so much to stay home?

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, if Queen Elizabeth also says: #IoRestoACasa