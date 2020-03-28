coronavirus:-the-remote-veterinary-consultation-arrives

In times of Coronavirus veterinarians are only open for urgent emergencies, but there are many cases in which it is necessary to ask for a consultation or a visit . He thought about this need Ca 'Zampa , the Italian group of Animal Welfare Centers and its network of about 20 professionals located in three centers of Brugherio (in the province of Monza and Brianza), Udine and Mestre and soon also in Cremona.

Ca 'Zampa has made himself available for video or tele consultation, so as to give reassurance and resolve doubts comfortably, quickly and free of charge – and without going out of home – to all owners of dogs and cats (which according to the Assalco Report 2019 in Italy they are the 39%, and in the 55% of cases over 65).

How to book: The team of veterinarians is available 7 days a week (from 9 am. 00 at 20. 00). The consultation can be booked by sending an sms or a whatsapp message to the following numbers: 335 – 6380827 (Brugherio), 349 – 1536829 (Mestre), 338 – 6731508 (Udine); or by writing an email to brugherio @ cazampa; udine@cazampa.it; mestre@cazampa.it

In the event of a subsequent visit to the clinic, several waiting areas are available, including only one for cat owners and you will be able to benefit from a series of measures put in place to ensure greater safety, including the free supply of Ffp2 masks for customers who request them. For those who cannot move in person, a free home delivery service is available, also dedicated to pets only.