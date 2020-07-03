coronavirus,-the-risk-dates-back-to-veneto.-zaia:-«new-restrictions-from-monday»

In Veneto in the last week of June, the contagion index from Covid 19 rose beyond the threshold of 1 : from low risk, Rt 0, 43, high risk, Rt 1, 63. Two main outbreaks: the Eurobrico store in Feltre, in the Belluno area, and the Laserjet company in Pojana Maggiore, in the Vicenza area , where an entrepreneur who returned from the trip to Bosnia has tested positive and is now in resuscitation.

«We have gone from low risk to high risk. We have an Rt of 1, 63% . I don't know who to congratulate. I would have written very high because, if we continue to go around without the use of the mask in the gatherings and we continue to think that the conspiracy theorists are right and the virus is an invention, it is inevitable »said the governor Luca Zaia.

From Monday Zaia announced a new restrictive order to tighten the rules . «I want from Rome a regulatory tool for the forced hospitalization of positive symptomatics and zero tolerance for positives in isolation . We need a Tso, a mandatory health treatment. To proceed in this way is not a dictatorship but the protection of the community through the public health plan “.

“Continuing at this rate, we must not ask ourselves the question of whether the virus will return in October, because we already have it here. To the irresponsible behavior of someone , we add the others that we have known in these hours ». The reference is to the Vicenza case which led to 5 new positivity and 89 people in isolation.

On 23 June an executive of the Laserjet of Pojana Maggiore went to Serbia for work with three other people and here he came into contact with a 70 enne, sick and positive at Covid . On his return, the man, who still did not know he was positive, attended a funeral and a birthday dinner with a hundred people, although those present assured that distances were kept.

The following day, Sunday 28 June, respiratory symptoms became evident and the coronavirus infection has been reported. However, the man refused hospitalization and, according to what was rebuilt by the Veneto Region, he did not remain in isolation, but continued to see people . Despite the doctors' requests, he was not hospitalized until July 1 when hospitalization became inevitable. He is now in serious condition, intubated, in the intensive care unit of San Bortolo. The authorities are rebuilding all his contacts. Two other people in the travel group also tested positive and met people without distancing and masks.

Very hard Zaia: «If it were for me, in the face of certain behaviors I would foresee imprisonment . The law provides a fine of 1. 000 euro in case of escape from sanitary isolation: it seems ridiculous to me. And I believe that forced hospitalization is fundamental, just as it is necessary to be very strict with sanitary isolations. We cannot afford the spread of the virus due to someone's irresponsibility. What happened is very serious “.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Borders open, but Italy maintains quarantine for those arriving from outside the EU

READ ALSO

Iss, traces of the coronavirus already in December in the waters of Milan and Turin