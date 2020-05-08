coronavirus,-the-risks-for-healthcare-professionals-(and-how-to-limit-them)

Among workers, health workers are most at risk of all. In the face of the precious work they do and the resilience shown, which is also documented in scientific studies, WHO explains the essential elements to protect and support them

(photo: HRAUN via Getty Images)

It has just been celebrated, on 28 April, the World Day for Health and Safety at Work , an anniversary that, in this health emergency, reminds us of the importance, unfortunately with the risks, of those who work in the health sector, from doctors to nurses, and must manage the Covid epidemic – 19. Healthcare workers are in fact the category most at risk , both physical and mental, at least in this period, and for this should be increasingly protected, protected and supported. This was stated by the World Health Organization, which draws attention to the numbers of the infection and illustrates the important difficulties faced by health personnel.

Health workers, how many got sick?

The latest global estimate of the number of health workers who tested positive for the new coronavirus has just been reported by the WHO and is from 21 April 2020. From the beginning of the epidemic and until that date well 35 thousand doctors , nurses and other health personnel have been infected – a figure which is also underestimated because does not take into account any cases not ascertained with the swab. Again if we rely on the available values, the 21 April the figure of total positives worldwide, reported by the Higher Institute of Health and in the world map of contagion, was almost 2 and a half million people, even if this is certainly underestimated, so do a comparison between infected and total infected health care workers doesn't make much sense.

Italy, the contagion in numbers

As for the Italian situation, from Covid surveillance – 19 of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) on the date of 29 April 2020 the total infections (not only those currently positive, but also the recovered ones) are about 210 mila , including almost 22 thousand health workers . So according to these data the 10% of the infected would be doctors and nurses, as reported by the Fnomceo (National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists). But the estimate must be taken with pliers because probably the number of total positives among the operators is higher and that of the general population is much higher . On 29 April the Fnomceo reports that the deceased doctors are about 150, the nurses about 35 together with about 30 between health and social workers and pharmacists.

Contagion: the risks and the importance of protection

In short, the figures – both global and national – are important. There are several risks behind the danger of contracting the infection. Working in a Covid department – 19 is a discriminating element when it comes to contagion. But also staying long in areas where many new coronavirus positive patients have stayed contributes to the danger of contracting the infection.

The correct and timely diagnosis is then a central element: not recognizing a suspicious case can be a problem. But even the long shifts and the overwork , which cause physical and mental fatigue, play bad jokes and increase the risk of contagion. Last but not least, the use of masks and personal protective equipment: the lack or incorrect use of these devices (two problems that often go together) can endanger the operator, as well as inadequate training on the procedures that allow you to protect yourself.

In short, whoever has more has more. This is why it is important to defend operators, guarantee them adequate protection and training. Last but not least, a also economic protection , as explained by the WHO, if the doctor or nurse is infected , which covers treatment and rehabilitation: this is because Covid infection – 19 is to be considered as an “occupational disease” .

The psychological risk

And the danger of getting infected is not the only obstacle that health professionals have to deal with. There is also the overload of work, the fear of contracting the infection and passing it on, frustration due to the fact that patients are often very serious and sometimes face death. And then, often there is isolation and the need to not have contact with loved ones (for do not risk them), and last but not least discrimination by someone. All of this represents a very large burden for one person to handle, and can lead, especially if not addressed in time, to burnout or other mental disorders.

But let's also remember our strength: in spite of all these difficulties, a study carried out in China and published on The Lancet Global Health showed that healthcare professionals showed strong resilience . This does not mean, however, as stated in the study's conclusions, that they must be protected and supported, to defend their well-being but also to protect the people they care for.

The attacks on doctors and operators

WHO points out that health personnel can be subject to stigma, discrimination and physical or verbal violence : just think that from 8 to 38% experienced a violent episode at some point in their careers. In this emergency situation, WHO reports, some doctors, nurses and other operators who deal with Covid's tests and diagnosis – 19, the tracing of contacts and the application of measures of social distancing (think of the people who are put in quarantine) are sometimes verbally assaulted or receive threats. Unacceptable behavior, for which the WHO calls all employers and institutions to pay more attention and an attitude of zero tolerance.