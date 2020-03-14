coronavirus:-the-royals-of-europe,-between-swabs-and-quarantines-(and-queen-elizabeth-remains-at-home)

Security measures. Europe is running for cover to stop the epidemic of coronavirus and families royals of the Old Continent have conformed to the provisions, canceling as a precautionary measure some events scheduled in the coming days. Even Queen Elizabeth , for example, has temporarily canceled visits in Cheshire and Camden . «They will be reprogrammed», they say from Buckingham Palace.

«We consulted with the medical staff and with the government, it is a reasonable choice given the current circumstances ». To think that the English sovereign was one of the last to raise her hands in front of the covid – 19 : despite the almost 94 years, it seemed that his calendar was not changed, then – fortunately – the back . He will therefore remain at home, as will the prince Carlo and his wife Camilla .

«The 17 March should have left for a royal trip between Jordan , Cyprus and Bosnia “, claim from Clarence House . «Due to the ongoing pandemic, however, the government asked them to postpone the trip “. Indication received instantly, even if both are considered healthy . On the other hand, however, it is now known to all: the terrible aspect of this virus is that runs underground , often without symptoms.

That is why prevention measures must be taken that limit to the maximum the social contacts : «The priority is not to expose yourself personally and not expose others to the risk of an infection “, he says Harald of Norway, «stop then at real commitments ». In Spain, finally, king Felipe and his wife Letizia underwent the tampon after they both met the minister Irene Montero, positive to the covid – 19.

The buffer has given a negative result but also them, respecting the state of emergency proclaimed in Spain , will remain isolated for a while. On the other hand, the battle against the coronavirus involves everyone, including the royal families .

