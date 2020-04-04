coronavirus,-the-sick-agent-of-the-escort-to-prime-minister-conte-died

The police officer of the Prime Minister's escort Giuseppe Conte who had been hospitalized at the Spallanzani hospital in Roma after contracting the coronavirus. Giorgio Guastamacchia had 52 years and was Substitute Police Commissioner. He leaves the wife and two children of 28 is 29 years born from a previous marriage.

In the weeks preceding his hospitalization he had not had direct contact with Conte, nor had he traveled in the car of the premier. After his positivity, in mid-March, the Prime Minister had run the swab and was negative.

Today Giorgio Guastamacchia passed away, substitute commissioner in charge of my service of… Posted by Giuseppe Conte on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Guastamacchia died of complications from pneumonia at the Tor Vergata hospital. The head of the police Franco Gabrielli expressed feelings of “condolences and of closeness to the family members around whom the large family of the State Police huddles “.

“For all of us who have known him, for the colleagues of the protection service, for the employees of the Prime Minister, it is a moment of great pain,” wrote the prime minister on Facebook, “We huddle to Mrs. Emanuela, her children and loved ones, to express our feelings of emotional closeness to them. The memory of his professional dedication, his generous gestures, his smiles enlivened by a clear thread of irony will remain indelible in me “.

I remember Giorgio Guastamacchia, exemplary policeman, victim of the #COVID 19 and I join in the pain of his family and colleagues in the stock service – Paolo Gentiloni (@PaoloGentiloni) April 4, 2020

«I remember Giorgio Guastamacchia, exemplary policeman, victim of Covid – 19 and I join in the pain of his family and colleagues in the stockpile service, “wrote the European Commissioner for Economy and former Prime Minister on Twitter Paolo Gentiloni .

He had protected four prime ministers : Enrico Letta, Matteo Renzi, then Gentiloni and Conte. He was at the Inspectorate of Palazzo Chigi from 2016 after being for 15 years at the Viminal Inspectorate. He had enlisted in the police in 1988.

In Italy, since the beginning of the epidemic, 119. 827 people have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus and 14681 They're dead. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been almost in the world thousand dead and one million and 100 thousand cases. The increase in coronavirus infections in Italy is slowly decreasing, but the peak has not yet passed.

Increases the number of healthcare workers killed by Covid – 19 . In total, according to the latest data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, they are 11. 252 infected health workers. The anti-contagion orders decided by each Region may be extended until 13 April but they cannot relate to productive activities.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Luca Grillenzoni, emergency doctor in Biella: “The real heroes are the patients”

READ ALSO

Redness and skin lesions caused by masks, how to intervene

READ ALSO

Life after the coronavirus with a mask and always washing our hands

READ ALSO

Coronavirus: how to disinfect the mask