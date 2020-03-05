coronavirus,-the-sociologist:-“repressing-sociality-has-harmful-consequences”

Maintain a distance of at least one meter from other people, say goodbye from afar without kisses, hugs or handshakes, avoid crowded places, do not go out even if you only have a little fever and there is no I suspect I have contracted the disease, stay at home if you are over 75 years old or 65 but you are not in good health. The government has decided to extend, for a month, to all of Italy the measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus which, until now, were reserved only for the “red zone” and to the regions with the highest number of infections, such as Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

But how will these rules for the containment of the virus change the life of a people, like the Italian one, so “physical”? We talked about it with the sociologist Mattia Vitiello , researcher at the Research Institute on Population and Social Policies of the National Research Council (Irpps-Cnr).

“If there is a point common to the various psychological disciplines, this concerns the irrepressible need of man, of every culture or nationality, of affection and sociability. Repressing this need leads to very harmful consequences and there is no need to bother Freud, Eric Berne or other great authors for confirmation “, he explains.

«But the prohibition of certain behaviors that go in the direction of a – albeit partial – satisfaction of this need, when it is not established by an ethical state or by religious precepts, does not have much response in society. Of course, there is a health emergency that could justify and give force to this prohibition, but in any case they are only advice, which will not have great repercussions on society or in terms of containing the infection. These are measures that aim above all to reassure citizens: to give the impression that the authorities are taking care of them and controlling the situation “.

Is there a risk that fear could affect interpersonal relationships, making them worse?

«To evaluate it, one must first understand where these” tips “originate from. In recent decades, political authorities have increasingly governed through exceptional measures that respond to real or induced emergency situations through the spread of fear. We remember the fear of the attacks after the attack on the Twin Towers, the fear of the dangerous foreigner because he is a stranger. In the last few years, this fear has also projected onto natural events: weather emergencies, strong winds, landslide danger. We practically live in an almost daily emergency climate. This climate of abstract fear has permeated not only the “governed” but also the “rulers”, who adopt extreme policies even when there is no need, abdicating in favor of experts, scientists, technicians, just to avoid hiring political responsibility for a decision. Fear promotes closure towards the other to avoid potential dangers and produces a situation of paranoia, that is, of fear without a specific target or reason, and therefore definitely worsens interpersonal relationships. But in any case there is that irrepressible need for sociality that leads to openness and a more critical vision of social reality. Let's think about the reactions on social media: alongside the hoaxes on snakes, bats and live mice, a healthy irony spreads that tears the veil of fear to denounce the virus for what it is “.

What are the social dangers of these policies?

«When panic is created, there is also a desire for order, a desire for normality. The desire to return to normal has created a paradoxical situation in Italy. The political groups that have contributed most to the construction of generalized fear, that is, a climate of panic, and which propose order and discipline, are the ones that lose the most in credibility and consensus. It is as if public opinion says: those who created panic cannot restore normalcy “.

Is there a danger of marginalization for certain social groups?

“In this Italian situation full of paradoxes, those who previously risked marginalization, because they were afraid, today have disappeared from the scene. I think of the immigrants who until two weeks ago seemed to be the origin of all Italian ills and that some politicians wanted to represent as greasers also for the coronavirus, brought by the boats on the Italian coasts. Today we know that the coronavirus arrived in Italy by plane, traveling in first class and brought by an Italian. Furthermore, precisely the richest and most proud part of Italy, which was thought to be the guide and lighthouse of Italy, was found to be fragile. Finally, this coronavirus has shown how important it is for an advanced society to have a public and widespread health structure in the territory, in which Italian doctors and nurses of public health work by pursuing the common goal of well-being and not that of safe wages, like so much anti-statist rhetoric he told in recent years. Today we have the opportunity to marginalize fear and selfishness to build an Italian community founded on solidarity “.

What should we learn from this situation?

«Firstly, it was understood that we must invest in public health. Public hospitals are in the front line: for the moment I do not see private hospitals offering to host patients in intensive care. We must invest in human capital, that is, in public education: I am thinking, for example, of the revision of the closed number for access to medical professions. Finally, fear must be renounced as a method of government “.

Have other similar situations occurred in other historical periods?

“I have a personal memory of cholera in Naples in 1973: thanks to public intervention then we understood the value of prevention and changed our eating habits. But if we judge a health emergency by the number of deaths and their incidence and based on other indicators, we find that there are other emergencies that should be addressed with the same commitment with which we are facing coronavirus. I am thinking, for example, of the air pollution in large cities that poisons us every day and which has completely disappeared from the political debate “.

