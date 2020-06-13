coronavirus:-the-son-of-the-doctor-who-raised-the-alarm-was-born-in-wuhan

« My husband, are you looking at us from paradise? The last gift you gave me was born today. I will work hard to love and protect him ». Fu Xuejie, widow of Li Wenliang , the doctor 33 enne, who was the first to sound the alarm about the coronavirus in Wuhan, gave birth in a hospital in the Chinese city, the epicenter of the pandemic, the second son of the young doctor. He presented it with a message published on WeChat , the Chinese messaging and social media app dedicated to her husband. This was announced on the South Morning China Post.

Li Wenliang already at the end of December had expressed, via chat with seven other colleagues, concerns about a new « potential similar virus to SARS “. The police intercepted his message and persecuted him on charges of “provoking unjustified alarm and spreading false information on the internet”. After being interrogated, he was released by the police, following the signing of a document in which he claimed to have spread “false opinions”.

After returning to work in his ward, Li Wenliang found himself facing new cases of acute pneumonia and was diagnosed with coronavirus on February 1. His photo posted on social networks, already ill and with the mask to breathe, was gone viral. He showed his badge to prove his identity.

From the same hospital where he was hospitalized, he wrote a post in which he said he would be back to work soon. It did not happen, Li Wenliang died a few days later leaving his wife pregnant and their first 5 year old son. It was February 7th. “Doctor Li Wenliang, one of eight doctors who had tried to warn colleagues of the coronavirus epidemic but had been reprimanded by the local police, died today to Wuhan », wrote the online edition of the newspaper of Beijing Global Times .

The Beijing regime itself was later forced to admit that the doctor's were not falsehoods. He and other colleagues have been awarded several awards for their commitment to the fight against the covid – 19.

