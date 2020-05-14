coronavirus:-the-unsolved-mystery-of-blood-clots

Researchers are focusing their efforts on finding an explanation as to why the new coronavirus causes blood clots, a deadly complication of the disease. In the meantime, the search for new effective therapies to treat these patients goes on

I damage caused by the new one coronavirus to our organism are really a lot. In particular, among these are the attacks of the virus on the heart, blood vessels and blood: in fact, the blood clots , the mechanism by which our body tries to stop a bleeding, are a frequent complication of Covid – 19 , so much so that some experts consider them a key feature of this disease. Some recent studies have suggested that these blood clots appear in 20 – 30% of critically ill patients. Additionally, researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City observed three micro-clots in the lungs and skin of the smaller blood vessels. “This is not what you would expect to see in someone who has a serious infection” , explained to Nature the author of the study Jeffrey Laurence. “It's really unusual, but it could help explain why some people have oxygen in the blood extremely low and because mechanical ventilation often does not help “. It is like a sort of double attack by the virus, the expert continues: the pneumonia on the one hand obstructs the lungs with liquid or pus and on the other the micro-clots prevent oxygenated blood from passing through them.

But why does the new coronavirus cause these circulatory damages? Although science has not yet arrived at a definitive answer, experts are beginning to formulate some plausible hypotheses to finally solve this mystery. One possibility is that the new coronavirus directly attacks the endothelial cells that line the blood vessels and that are rich in now famous Ace2 receptor , used by the virus to enter lung cells. And there is evidence that endothelial cells can become infected: for example, researchers from the University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland have observed the presence of coronavirus in endothelial cells of the kidney tissue. Another possibility could be represented by the effects of the new coronavirus on the immune system . In some patients, in fact, the virus can generate an excessive immune response, through the cytokine storm , and activate the so-called complement system, a defense mechanism that stimulates blood clotting . According to some experts, however, there may be other causes that come into play and that are not specific to the new coronavirus . In fact, patients who are hospitalized can present a number of risk factors for clotting: the fact, for example, of being elderly, overweight, suffering from hypertension or diabetes, having a genetic predisposition to clotting or taking drugs that increase your risk.

Although the mystery of abnormal coagulation observed in patients with Covid – 19 has not yet been revealed, researchers are testing new therapies that prove effective in preventing and eliminating blood clots . But the dosages, especially for the drugs that serve to fluidify the blood, are at the center of a heated debate. Mount Sinai School of Medicine researchers, for example, showed that hospitalized patients who received blood thinners had mortality lower than those who had not been treated. But the team could not prove whether high doses of these drugs have side effects and which ones. At Columbia University in New York, researchers are launching a clinical trial to compare standard doses with a higher dose in patients with Covid – 19 in an advanced stage. While scientists from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have just started a clinical trial to evaluate an even more potent drug that can eliminate blood clots , called tissue plasminogen activator, which however has many more side effects than a fluidifying drug.