coronavirus,-the-voluntary-seamstress-who-sews-masks:-«i-have-never-felt-so-useful»

She has already sewn hundreds of them, and every day she hopes to be faster. Sandra Fois , 27 years, he studied tailoring and fashion at the (Istituto di Nuoro), and when the coronavirus emergency broke out he decided to make himself useful. Even in Sardinia, in fact, there is a great shortage of protective materials for those who are at the forefront of fighting the health emergency. “When all of Italy became a red zone, I asked myself:” and what can I do, since I'm not a doctor or a nurse? What contribution can I make? ” As a fashion enthusiast I came up with the idea of ​​sewing », says from her home in Oliena, almost 7 thousand inhabitants in the province of Nuoro.

«I read a couple of ads on social media, there were patients who could no longer find masks, and asked for help », he continues. Sandra inquired online, found that the most suitable material is non-woven fabric (TnT), the same used in the health sector. And always on social media he launched an appeal: “If I get the fabric, I can sew the masks”. No sooner said than done. As a model he pulled out an old mask, a reminder of the period in China: «I lived in Shanghai four years ago for a year, I was studying Languages. The mask served to protect me from pollution. “

The first masks he delivered to cancer patients of the San Francesco di Nuoro hospital. And then to Caritas and the elderly. “Even the hospital of Verona wrote to me, asking me to prepare a supply for him, as if I were a company. And then a lady in Switzerland, I could send it to her. ” Sandra put on an all-female team: «My mother and my sister they help cut the fabric, and a friend volunteered to sew. ” The result? Four hundred masks in four days.

“I go to bed thinking that the next day I can do more”, added, “And an entrepreneur from the area has guaranteed that every day he will give her all the sewing material: fabric, thread and elastic.” Sandra is in her final year, and the final exam when everything passes will be in Milan, at the headquarters of the Istituto Burgo: “My” thesis “will be a collection of eco-friendly clothes suitable for women of all sizes, of any religious orientation. Inclusiveness is my key word. “

