coronavirus,-tips-and-strategies-for-reopening

There is a lot of talk about “phase two”, between coexistence with the coronavirus and the much coveted resumption of activities, albeit progressive and measured. Here are some virtuous ideas and practices, at least on paper, collected around the world

(photo: Angel Garcia / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

We still do not have exact dates to refer to, for sure it will be important to proceed with caution and without rushing the times, but the slowdown of the epidemic curve and the easing of pressure on intensive care make a serious debate (and maybe a detailed plan) on how restart more and more urgent. And if on the one hand those of the new normality to which we will have to get used , of the phase two which will last a long time, of the learn to live with the coronavirus and the progressive and gradual restart are essential mantras and repeated to exhaustion by scientists and institutions, on the other hand everyone wonders (and asks political decision-makers) how concretely it will be decided to act to restart the country.

Precisely because we are faced with political choices , hopefully guided from science but still the result of the conciliation of different interests, it is impossible to make reliable predictions on what will be decided. At the moment we do not even know if the end of the lockdown will be uniform throughout Italy or if it will proceed by regions and areas geographic, we do not know if we will choose to differentiate by age groups or by professional categories , just as we cannot predict whether the relaxation will be definitive, temporary, periodic or hiccups, as for example assumed in the United Kingdom . We can put some fixed points and some

in order, however method proposals , those best practices which in recent days have been invoked by many parties, sometimes taking inspiration from abroad and other times imagining future probable scenarios.

The rules of the game

What we know so far about the Italian version of phase two is a little, we repeat it, but at least we know what the rules of the game are, the guiding principles and the essential conditions that must be respected. In the absence of a vaccine or a drug that neutralizes Sars-Cov-2, with a large part of the population still not immunized, the only possible alternative is to maintain under control the transmission of the virus. Proposals such as the achievement of immunity of flock or capillary identification of individual cases to eradicate completely the disease seem, at least for the moment, inapplicable proposals.

Concluded the phase one in which the mother strategy – a little to drastically break down the curve of contagions and a little to give us that minimal organization that was initially lacking – it was to shut us all up at home to buy time and keep only the strictly necessary, in the future we will have to be like this good , disciplined and organized to be able to maintain the diffusion Covid – 19 within the safety threshold. It will be very complicated: to put it with the World Health Organization, our health system must have the ability to detect , test , isolate and to deal with individual cases, tracing also all possible contacts. Simultaneously in the workplace, in schools and in any other point of potential social contact, preventive measures must be put in place , reducing in any case the physical proximity to the bare minimum.

As if that were not enough, we will have to lend to hospitals and shelter facilities much more attention than has been given so far, and we will have to learn to manage the risks arising from infections coming from abroad . Finally, we must have adequately trained and educated citizens, because (perfect adherence to the rules of the population is allowed and not granted) all) the first step can only be to make everyone aware of what to do and what not . A summary of all these general indications was tweeted not later than a few hours ago also by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The deck of cards

The aces up our sleeve – real or presumed, already reality or promised on arrival – are not lacking. A little thanks to science , a little thanks to technology and a little thanks to the organization we may be able to simplify our lives. Each of these items deserves a very long study in itself, but in summary we have: swabs and other tests to identify the positive cases, serological tests to check for the presence of specific antibodies in the blood, masks and other personal protective equipment, alcoholic gels and various disinfectants, applications to record who has been in contact with someone who turned out to be positive, knowledge of the main mechanisms of transmission of the virus, possibility to define rules of distancing and effective behavior, hospitals equipped to manage (a not too high number of) sick patients and a large number of healthcare personnel and law enforcement officers to carry out the active part, always relying on the common sense of the citizens.

The strategy for phase two in this sense can only be one: play all the cards together , simultaneously and with as much determination as possible, trusting that the overlap of their effects may prove sufficient to keep the contagion curve low. And if there is no guarantee that the combo will be enough to ward off a new lockdown, it is instead certain that a single subgroup of these cards would prove to be dramatically insufficient. Even the contact tracing put into practice in Singapore and Taiwan, often considered the model to be inspired by, gave the results hoped only because inserted in a complex system of measures .

Making places safe is not enough

A first initial action strategy, inspired by what happened in the past for other epochal non-health events (the classic example is the attacks of the 11 September), could be summarized in the sentence do not be satisfied that a place is safe, but make sure that people perceive it as safe . Take for example some actions that will certainly have to be taken in the workplace and perhaps also in commercial establishments: wear masks and gloves, strictly maintain physical distances, measure temperature and carry out medical screenings, provide for frequent disinfection of environments, promptly remove people symptomatic, …

Beyond how much each of these actions is individually valid from the scientific point of view – this is the point – implementing all these protocols contributes to generate trust and spread the culture of attention . If only the masks are used, for example, this could both be insufficient from the medical point of view and generate a sense of invincibility in the wearer. If, on the other hand, numerous and meticulous simultaneous actions are introduced, people will be fully immersed in the new normal , will be continually brought to be careful and will feel (rightly) more protected and serene .

Health protocols are not carved dogmas

It is one of the most complex concepts to transmit (and numerous political expressions confirm it continuously): science is not a fixed and unchangeable complex of knowledge, and above all for our new pathogen like Sars-Cov-2 our knowledge are continuously updated . As we learn more about our little friend rascal , it is possible that the protection advice and the health precautions must change. What does all this have to do with the reopening of phase two ? Trivially, you need to prepare to continuously review your plans.

It may be necessary at some point to change the interpersonal distances, or to modify the protective devices in adoption, or to provide for a different type of sanitation or with a modified cadence. On the one hand, therefore, those who deal with the organization of spaces and flows (of work or people) should contemplate a certain flexibility by design , to adapt quickly to likely updates. On the other hand, each of us will have to get into the habit of keeping up to date on news , for example through appropriate material information present at the entrance of a store or provided by the employer at the beginning of the shift.

Self-evaluate and communicate

In the United States it often falls under the advice for business activities: in the phase two it is worth reversing the control approach. Instead of worrying about not being caught out by law enforcement, a strategy that promises well is to create an internal system of self-discipline and therefore a mechanism of self-evaluation for adherence to good practices against contagion. In addition to minimizing the risk of penalties and increasing the aforementioned perceived security , it also strengthens corporate social responsibility and potentially brings new customers.

Implicit in this strategy there is also another decisive point: the care of communication . In a period in which the behavior of people will make the difference, continue to reiterate the containment measures and also metabolizing them with alternative methods such as gamification could give extra help.

If competitors sign a truce

This proposal could be criticized for being too confident in the ability of collaboration Human. The idea, simply, is to lend a hand between competitors even if in the old normal one was bitter enemies. An easy example is that of supermarkets and shops: if there is too much line in one, and you cannot to satisfy all customers, a system of redirection of customers to another less crowded store could be envisaged. Some apps and sites compare-row are already doing it, it's true, but in this case it would be a coordinated system of neighborhood , moreover organized by the retailers themselves.

In the more advanced version of this proposal, one could also think of a system of exchange of goods on sale in the various stores, so that people can distribute themselves more evenly among active businesses, or buy as many products as possible making a single row . The endless queue in a store, with the one completely deserted next to it, is a situation that does not benefit anyone.

We change the air

Thanks also to the good season ahead, it is one of the simplest tips to apply but most important, as also confirmed by the Higher Institute of Health. In addition to home, air exchange is an achievable goal in many other closed contexts, including means of transport and shops . Opening the windows as much as possible, compatibly with the activity carried out, reduces the stagnation of any viral load and reduces the chances of contagion.

For those who rely on ventilation or air conditioning systems, the advice of cleaning and regularly maintain the systems, using filters as efficient as possible and absolutely avoiding to set the air recirculation of the air.

Getting ready for the worst, again

We have already had enough problems without having to add others, someone could object. Yet the restart phase is an opportunity to develop strategic plans in view of hypothetical unfavorable scenarios. The most obvious example is if the epidemic curve starts to grow again, forcing a new local or national lockdown : this is the time to make telematic everything that can become it, to think about which activities immediately deserve precedence because they generate a bottleneck when you cannot move from home, and to understand if there is something more that can be automated .

And then, perhaps taking advantage of the days that are still missing from the actual reopening of the activities, plan management strategies for a long series of other possible scenarios, from earthquakes at floods , from pandemics of a different nature up to cyber attacks or terrorist attacks. It is valid at every level and for every activity: the coronavirus emergency has taught us that the unpreparedness only aggravates the problems when they arise. And it is proven that reasoning about these scenarios in a period of true emergency leads to develop qualitatively better plans , because it makes you ask the right questions.

Prepare for the essential

Beside the most unfortunate scenarios that hopefully never happen, there are others that are now given for certain. Although for now we do not know the fine details (dates, rules, precise regulatory limits, …), the only principle of physical distancing that we can now give for sure will impose a series of changes in many of the activities. Often there is talk of double shifts and of classes or working groups consequently halved in number, but many other activities they will have to be reinvented, at least temporarily. From canteens company to transport public, from recreation to school to factory entrances, these are dynamics that will have to be managed first of all by the relevant managers, but for which each of us will be able to do our part.