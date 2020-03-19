coronavirus,-tom-hanks-in-solitary-confinement:-«cards,-toast-and-a-typewriter»

Corona Typewriters . Yes, the typewriter name of Tom Hanks sounds like an absurd and sad prophecy . However, the actor loves it and mockery of mockery, even took it with him to Australia , where he tested positive for coronavirus together with his wife Rita Wilson . Today, seven days after the response of the swab , the two have been discharged from the hospital and are in home isolation .

«Hello everyone», the actor begins on his Instagram profile , where he posts a photo of his machine from to write. «Good news: one week after the test, the symptoms are always the same. No fever, but folding the clothes and washing the dishes pushes me to take a nap on the sofa . Bad news: my wife has won 6 consecutive hands of Gin Rummy (a card game, ed) and now leads with 201 points “.

«On the other hand, I learned to spread the Vagemite and do not make layers too thick ». On the other hand, a photo of a badly made toast, was enough to trigger a small controversy around Hanks: the Vagemite , in fact, is a spreadable cream with a very strong taste, loved by Australians. That as soon as they saw the quantity used by the actor on the bread, they immediately advised him to put less .

The risk, in fact, if used in excessive doses, is finding oneself with mouth kneaded and a bad taste on the palate. Hanks seems to have learned the lesson on the fly and now, with his well-made toast, he can devote himself to writing : “Fortunately I came here with my typewriter , one of the things I love,” concludes the Hollywood star. «We are in this battle all together, we bend the curve».

Could the script for a new film be born from quarantine ?

