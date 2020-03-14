coronavirus,-trump-announces-“the-national-emergency”-(and-ivanka-isolates)

“I declare the national emergency “. The United States runs for cover and raises its guard to stem the expansion of the coronavirus . At a specially held press conference, American President Donald Trump announced extraordinary measures to to face the situation: «They are ready 50 billions of dollars, we will ask hospitals to prepare emergency plans, we will ensure maximum flexibility in the struggle “.

In summary, the whole country is now called to prepare reception centers and sorting of sick people, which are expected to grow exponentially in a few days. «By the beginning of the next week will be available 500 thousand tests, I will do it too, “said the tenant of the White House , indirectly responding to the accusations of Anthony Fauci , director of the US National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

«Our test system is not oriented really towards what we need now, “said the well-known immunologist in recent days,” is a failure , let's face it. We are not ready for the idea that anyone, as happens in many other countries, can easily access the tampon is”. The New York Times also criticized President Trump for having underestimated the problem , unlike many of his colleagues.

«In Australia the prime minister Morrison arranged free tests and one preventive planning », wrote the well-known newspaper. “That's why people com and Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were visited and masses in quarantine. With the mild symptoms they presented, probably in the United States they would not have done even the buffer“. Because, it is now clear, the only remedy is to stay at home for a while ' of time.

And also Ivanka Trump , the daughter of the President, he seems to have understood that. In recent days, in fact, it has been in contact – for institutional reasons – with the Australian Interior Minister Peter Dutton , who later tested positive for the coronavirus. It therefore seems that Ivanka, although not presenting symptoms , has chosen to work from home since when the risk of contagion has not passed, without anyone giving it to him impose .

A choice of civic sense , therefore. Which is essential to defeat the virus .

