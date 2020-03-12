coronavirus,-trump:-“stop-traveling-from-europe-to-the-united-states”

Stop to arrivals from Europe to the United States: decided by Donald Trump, who from 23. 59 on Friday will suspend travel for 30 days . The US president, in a speech from the Oval Office, also accused European countries of not having acted quickly enough to cope with coronavirus and have not taken the same precautions as the United States. The countries affected by the restrictions are Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

The restrictions, however, do not apply to American residents or travelers from the United Kingdom . The White House also clarified that the travel limitation does not apply to goods from the European Union. It affects “ people and not goods “, as Trump specified in a tweet.

pic.twitter.com/YioC9eARdP – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2020

In the past few weeks, the United States had already temporarily denied entry to foreign nationals who had visited China in the 14 days prior to their arrival in the United States, they had issued travel restrictions for people from Iran and had issued a “do not travel” warning to Italy and South Korea. “We made a life-saving move with China, now we must take the same action with Europe,” explained Trump, who defined the measure “ tough but necessary “.

But Daniel Drezner, professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Tufts University, doubts that limiting travel from Europe is more than “ a drop in the sea ” , as he explained to the English newspaper The Guardian , given the number of cases already reported in the United States.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus and travel: who is entitled to a refund and who is not

READ ALSO

Coronavirus: where we can and cannot travel

READ ALSO

Tourism crisis: how and where we will travel now