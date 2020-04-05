Coronavirus vaccine candidate PittCoVacc looks promising, study says

A new Coronavirus vaccine candidate described in the journal EBioMedicine, which is published by The Lancet, shows a lot of promise with initial testing in mouse model said to show sufficient evidence that it is able to neutralize the virus.

Developed by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine scientists the coronavirus vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 follows a more established approach, using lab-made pieces of viral protein to build immunity. It’s the same way the current flu shots work.

The study is the first to be published after critique from fellow scientists at outside institutions that describes a candidate vaccine for COVID-19. The researchers were able to act quickly because they had already laid the groundwork during earlier coronavirus epidemics.

Scientists explain that as against the experimental mRNA vaccine candidate that just entered clinical trials, the vaccine described in this paper — which the authors are calling PittCoVacc, short for Pittsburgh Coronavirus Vaccine — has been developed using an approach that has already been established for years.

The researchers also used a novel approach to deliver the drug, called a microneedle array, to increase potency. This array is a fingertip-sized patch of 400 tiny needles that delivers the spike protein pieces into the skin, where the immune reaction is strongest. The patch goes on like a Band-Aid and then the needles — which are made entirely of sugar and the protein pieces — simply dissolve into the skin.

When tested in mice, PittCoVacc generated a surge of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 within two weeks of the microneedle prick.

Those animals haven’t been tracked long term yet, but the researchers point out that mice who got their MERS-CoV vaccine produced a sufficient level of antibodies to neutralize the virus for at least a year, and so far the antibody levels of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccinated animals seem to be following the same trend.

Importantly, the SARS-CoV-2 microneedle vaccine maintains its potency even after being thoroughly sterilized with gamma radiation — a key step toward making a product that’s suitable for use in humans.