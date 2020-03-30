coronavirus:-“we,-isolated-in-the-residence-together-with-the-elderly-to-protect-them-from-infection”

A few kilometers from Milan, in the heart of the Ticino park, there is a small village surrounded by expanses of grass, poplar groves, canals rich in spring waters. A place of peace and charm, dominated by the presence of an ancient Cistercian Abbey. In normal times, people come here to savor the beauty of nature, nourish the spirit, do mental detox by rediscovering the value of silence. Today, with the emergence of the Coronavirus, this glimpse of paradise is populated almost exclusively by the protected fauna of the park.

And it is right here, in this place of well-being and meditation, that even making choices of heart and courage becomes a “natural” fact.

In the rest home San Riccardo Pampuri , a shelter for the elderly that stands in the heart of Morimondo , something special happened. In contrast to many other residences for people over 65 – not only in Lombardy – where Cronavirus is spreading in an insidious and often lethal way for elderly guests, there are no sick people and daily life continues in the name of serenity, since 13 operators of the residence, including nurses, doctors and cleaning staff, have voluntarily chosen to isolate themselves inside for live day and night with the elderly guests and protect them from the virus.

“We kept telling ourselves:” since they are well and we are well, why don't we close the structure and stay here, so at least protect them? “”, He says Sabina Saccani , President of the Airone Cooperative of Magenta which manages the nursing home and nurse within it. «We had blocked visits from relatives since the beginning of March, nobody could access anymore. Only the staff came in but returned home in the evening and since there are also those with a family, the risk of infection was consequently possible “.

This is where the idea of ​​self-isolation in the structure started with 58 guests. “A decision made on a voluntary basis, although not everyone has had the opportunity to do so,” stresses the president. “The important thing was to understand if the available team would have the opportunity to cover all the shifts and needs of the nursing home”.

Fortunately, this was the case and there are now 7 health workers, 3 nurses, 1 animator and 2 cleaners inside the nursing home. “At night everyone sleeps in the gym, transformed for the occasion into a” dormitory “, and during the day there are complete shifts, from morning to evening, rather than partial. Meals are prepared in the internal kitchen, but supplies arrive in a “filter” area specifically used on the lower floor: a separate entrance that does not have access to the hospital area and where the shopping is delivered, recovered later, Sabina says. “For the doctor who comes every day we have made another filter area in the administrative offices, where we talk to him through a glass to have the therapies intended for the elderly who need them”.

The choice made by the 13 operators of the Airone cooperative was widely appreciated also by the relatives of the guests : «They call to thank and to get news of their loved ones. They sent us parcels with gifts, cakes, they support us at a distance “.

But the real surprise was the reaction of the elderly themselves: «They were amazed. Those who are lucid and understand even worry about us, about our rest and our well-being. They are so happy and serene that the bells don't ring at night! It certainly depends on knowing that you can always count on our presence and the fact that there is only one contact person for the whole day – instead of two or three who turn between them – it reassures them and makes them feel more protected. This allows them to manage even the moments of anxiety better, it cheers them up.

How important was it to adopt this coronavirus protection measure?

“A lot. It is the only solution to be taken, the only way to decrease and prevent the risk of getting sick “.

