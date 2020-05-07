coronavirus,-what-science-can-say-about-the-reopening-of-schools

The scenario is complex and chock full of unanswered questions, but there are scientific indicators and evidence that can help policy makers make their own choices. One thing is certain: the response of the scientific community can never be a dichotomous yes or no

When and how will the schools , of all orders and grades, is one of the issues that from the outset accompany the pandemic of the new coronavirus . A question that goes far beyond the simple question of training, and which returned to pressing itself with the beginning of May and the debut for our country of the so-called phase 2. In addition to the education of the younger generations, in fact, in balance of this decision also enter health aspects – physical and psychological – of the students themselves, but also the balance of the daily management of many families , the work activity of several professional categories and after all a piece of the our economy.

Moreover, as has become evident from the announcements of our politicians and from the measures adopted by other countries in the world, there is not only the scenario of open schools and that of closed schools. At a minimum there is a third way , made of hybrid modalities between distance and face-to-face teaching, or founded on a new organization of the schools themselves as well as on a series of measures of distancing and precaution studied ad hoc. And it is precisely on this latter path that the future of our education system will most likely develop and on which science (or rather, some of the various task forces of technicians and scientists) is called to give its own opinion. But let's not expect peremptory indications, let alone absolute certainties.

The role of children in the pandemic

It is no coincidence that this is also the title (paraphrased) of an editorial published this week on Science and which has as its central theme the reopening of schools . Without too many words, the prestigious scientific journal has used the term “mystery” to summarize the many dark points that still remain.

If it is now solidly verified that the incidence of serious Covid cases – 19 is very low in young and very young people, on the other hand there are insufficient studies that can make us say that children cannot transmit the viruses to others just like adults. For example, we know that the viral load present in the pharynx of infected patients does not change with age. There is, however, research with conflicting results: a conduct in Iceland concluded that children have a ability to infect others practically nothing , while another much larger one on the Chinese population has arrived at the opposite result, namely that since from the point of view of infection there are no differences between young, adults and the elderly.

On a couple of points, however, there seems to be a broad agreement within the scientific community. First of all, closing schools is not so much to protect the health of the students themselves, but to protect their families and to reduce the circulation of the virus in the general population. And then that, for many airborne diseases, school or aggregation contexts are excellent opportunities for contagion and of proliferation of pathogens, both for the large number of people typically concentrated in one room and for the social dynamics of interaction.

A very rich source of close contacts

The qualitative evaluation that at school there are many people with whom one comes in contact has been quantified with precision in the report of the Fondazione Bruno Kessler made known at the end of April, and produced together with the Technical Scientific Committee. From the data it emerges for example that between 5 and 19 years the school represents the social context with the highest average number of contacts , higher than at home , transport, work and leisure for any age group. In fact, on average, there is talk of a dozen close contacts each , many more than those in the home (which are between 3 and 5), at work for adults (where there are at most 8) and connected to leisure, sport and other activities.

The average number of close contacts by activity and age group (table: Fondazione Bruno Kessler)

Without going into all the numerical details of the evaluation, the conclusive message is that the school more than any other activity can affect the ascent of the epidemic curve , on the growth of the rate of reproduction R0 and therefore at the level of impact on the health system. According to the pessimistic forecasts of an opening completely devoid of attentions and precautions, the school alone could in a few months determine the appearance of about 50 thousand critical cases of Covid – 19. In quantitative terms, according to the Italian experts who carried out the various simulations, the mere re-opening (indiscriminate) of the schools would bring the value of R0 from the hypothetical 0, 65 to an unsustainable 1, 35 . Of course these are values ​​that should be accompanied by a series of explanations on the a priori hypotheses, but in any case the numerical comparison seems quite eloquent.

(graphic: Bruno Kessler Foundation)

Children at school do not coincide with the school system

A decisive aspect, which was immediately taken into consideration but which remains very complex to evaluate, is what the impact on the circulation of the virus is not so much as having students placed inside the respective classrooms, but the reactivation of the whole school machine . That is to say, it must be taken into account that opening schools also means bringing teachers, administrative staff and staff to services such as cleaning, canteens and surveillance back to work. Moreover, students cannot be teleported to the classroom, but there is a whole component of transport – public and private – which determines traffic, opportunities for contagion and reflections on the entire supply chain (think of the canteen supply, or teachers residing outside the region). Finally, the school activity does not only consist of pupils diligently seated each at their own desk, but also of recreations , shared bathrooms, exits and entrances to school complexes, not to mention ancillary but fundamental activities such as educational workshops , physical education, trips and extracurricular courses.

To quote some of our local data collected by Orizzonte Scuola , we have 8 million students in Italy and over 800 thousand teachers , moreover with a 59% of over 50. And even less idyllic is the picture of the Ata staff, which in addition to the issue of age, brings with it a long series of health risks related to previous pathologies , alongside a general lack of training in dealing with anomalous or emergency situations. Furthermore, in many cases even the school building adds further complexity: having old buildings often means having to face problems in the management of student flows within the structures or with situations in which ensuring the healthiness of the environment is a rather ambitious goal.

Experiment with the school

Experimenting with children and teens inside a school is not exactly like colliding bundles of particles in the accelerators of CERN in Geneva or testing a promising new molecule in a test tube. And, in fact, previous experiences on the management of modern schools in times of pandemics there are none. We are therefore in a scenario in which the scientific community is called to pronounce substantially blindly , crossing heterogeneous information in the attempt to find a satisfactory summary.

In these cases the scientific method would suggest doing tests and experiments, and then verifying the results. Since it is not desirable to use a few million people as guinea pigs in one fell swoop, the de facto strategy also suggested by Science is to take advantage of the first countries (or rather, the first schools) that will reopen to carry out mass screening and monitor the situation with great attention, in order to establish how a chain of contagion can actually develop and what the reproduction rate of the virus can actually be within a school ecosystem.

As several scientists have pointed out, however, it should not be forgotten that many studies on children and coronaviruses conducted in recent months were carried out when schools were already partially or completely closed. So it would be methodologically wrong to use those results to make inferences about what would happen once schools were reopened.

Of science, strategies and politics

While paying close attention to the indications that come from the scientific world, the choice on the reopening of schools can only remain of a purely political nature. First of all because, as is the case with many other areas of our daily lives, the coronavirus epidemic is only one of the aspects to be balanced against social, economic and constitutional factors. It goes without saying that from the point of view of the pandemic alone, schools should remain closed and in distance learning mode until zero cases (plus maintenance for a few weeks). But it seems obvious that at some point you will have to find a compromise with other needs, which range from fully guaranteeing the right to education not to compromise too sociality of the young people themselves, in addition to the psychological and economic stability of the families. And the fine adjustment of these balances is certainly not a question on which an epidemiologist or virologist can pronounce.

Secondly, schools are not only open or closed, but as already mentioned there are a thousand ways in which reopening can be regulated. What measures of distancing and containment will be introduced? Will there be shifts? Will the rules be the same for all ages and regions? What will be the level of application of these rules, and how much will students really respect them? The answer to these questions certainly cannot be found in a paper on Nature or on Science , although certainly we already have some indications on which precautions are most useful to contain the infection, and soon we will perhaps be able to draw inspiration from some opening model proved effective. But without the responsibility of politics being discharged onto science, perhaps to make it a scapegoat in retrospect.