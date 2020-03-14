coronavirus:-what-we-buy-more-and-less

Coronavirus has also changed our spending habits : we buy much more in supermarkets and the contents of the shopping cart is much more essential. This is confirmed by the sales figures of the Coop world, which in the weeks from 24 February 8 recorded a + 12, 8% compared to the average for the period, with peaks for some products never registered before.

Disinfectants first of all : Coop recorded a surge by Amuchina Gel and the like + 547% compared to the average of the period , as well as disinfectant wipes (+ 478%), wet wipes (+ 361%), denatured alcohol , (+ 203%), disinfectant for surfaces (+ 197%) , disposable gloves a (+ 123%), bleach (+ 47%).

But are the foods that make you think more: consumption is now much less oriented towards wellness, and much more to the substance. Superfoods like ginger and turmeric seem to disappear from the cart , while in the meantime, products with long shelf life and very simple i enter: canned meat + 60%, flour + 80%, but also canned pulses + 55%. Follow pasta + 51% and rice + 39%., together with tomato preserves + 39%. Long-life milk also records + 20 %, and ready-made sauces with + are required as never before, together with frozen fish and tuna %. All this at the expense of, for example, fruit juices – 13%, drinks – 10%, typical wines -3%, industrial pastry – 12%, and spreads (like Nutella for example) -8%.

We still care a lot about personal hygiene: the dedicated products have grown by a + 30%, those for oral hygiene + 24%. In general, however, we care less: the body and face treatments have registered a – 12%, hair products a – 16%. Fortunately we do not give up on making love: the condoms registered a +5%.

