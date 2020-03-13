coronavirus,-when-and-what-it-means-to-be-“healed”-by-covid-19

When a patient with Covid – 19 you can define cured? And a person who tested positive but asymptomatic? Here's what it means to be cured of the new coronavirus infection, and what happens once the virus disappears

(photo: R Franca / Eye Em via Getty Images)

The emergence of the new coronavirus, footprint pandemic , is the topic of the moment and changed our daily routine. From the news, media and social networks we receive emergency numbers every day Covid – 19 : that of the infected , that of the healed and that of deaths , not necessarily in this order. If we instinctively see who the infected are – the swab test positive – when and how a patient is cured

from the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 ? The answer is very precise and was established by the Superior Council of Health, the technical and scientific advisory body of the Ministry of Health. Here's what it means to heal from Covid – 19, according to official numbers (which obviously do not take into account the silent healings , in which the virus had not been searched given the mild or absent symptoms).

The patient “ clinically cured “

There are two different technical definitions, defined in a document of the Higher Health Council, and reported by the Higher Health Institute: that of “clinically cured patient” and that of “healed patient” .

A sick person who had Covid – 19 defines itself “ clinically healed “ if, after manifesting the symptoms associated with Sars-CoV-2 infection, becomes asymptomatic and the clinical manifestations have resolved. Sars-CoV-2 infection must have been documented by the laboratory virological test in the laboratory . In practice, we speak of those who stop having symptoms after having manifested them in a more or less serious way – ranging from fever, cough and breathlessness, in mild or medium cases to pneumonia and respiratory failure in severe ones. Despite being clinically cured, therefore asymptomatic, the patient can still present a positive test for Sars-CoV-2 .

The recovered patient

Different is the case of the “ healed patient “, which is not only from a clinical point of view, but also virological . In this case, in fact, the person, in addition to no longer having the symptoms of Covid – 19, must have been negative in two tests for the Sars coronavirus -CoV-2, carried out consecutively, at a distance of 24 one hour on the other. The health authorities also advise to repeat the test on the patient, both asymptomatic and in the presence of symptoms, not earlier than seven days after the first positive result.

But when does the virus disappear completely?

When the patient has recovered , of made the Sars-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. The doctors speak in this case of clearance – or elimination – of the virus, an expression that indicates the disappearance of the viral rna (the new coronavirus is an rna virus) detectable in body fluids. This applies both to people who have tested positive and who have had the disease and to people who are positive but without symptoms.

Those who tested positive, even if asymptomatic (therefore not sick), must repeat the test, according to the recommendations of the authorities, after 14 days (which is also the duration of the quarantine) from the first test, to verify that it has become negative. It is no coincidence that 14 days is also the duration of the period isolation or quarantine, given that this time window covers all (and beyond) the incubation period .

The experts concluded that when both molecular tests for Sars-CoV-2, carried out consecutively, in asymptomatic positive patients or to whom the symptoms have passed are “indicative of the clearance viral from the organism “, it is read in the document of the ministry. Confirmed and repeated negativity indicates that one is no longer contagious, as explained above: one does not remain healthy carriers , a comforting element.

What happens after the coronavirus disappears

The elimination of the virus usually accompanies the appearance of specific IgG antibodies for Sars-CoV-2 produced by the body. This is an important step because immunity to the pathogen develops. “Such antibodies” , reads the document of the Ministry of Health, “have a protective character, that is they are able to defend the body from any re-infection with the same virus “.

Can one re-become infected immediately after being healed?

But the media reported the case of a person twice as positive for coronavirus and someone wondered if a is possible re-infection , although scientists are skeptical. In the document of the Ministry of Health we read that with regard to the case of “possible re-infection by Sars-CoV-2, it cannot be excluded that due to a long persistence of the virus in the organism, and that at the basis of the observation there may be an inadequate pre-analytical management of the sample or a limit of sensitivity of the test “. In short, it is likely that there was a problem in carrying out the test and that the person has always been positive along the whole period between the two alleged infections. And the document adds it is unlikely that there has been a second new infection due to a mutation of the virus. “The current data – it reads – they would seem to exclude the possibility of rapid onset of mutants able to escape the control of the immune system when this has been able to eliminate the virus “.