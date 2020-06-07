coronavirus,-where-are-we-with-vaccines

The University of Oxford group vaccine, developed in collaboration with Italy, has passed phase 1 and is now about to begin phase 2 and 3, conducted in the United Kingdom and Brazil. But several clinical trials on volunteers are testing new vaccines against the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus. Here's a point

(photo: kuniharu wakabayashi via Getty Images)

The vaccine race against the new coronavirus does not stop . And in the race, obviously not against each other but if ever all together, there are more than 95 candidates that several research groups in the world are studying – many still in the preclinical phase and only someone already tested on human volunteers. A little over a month ago, a team from the University of Oxford announced that it is studying a vaccine whose first doses could have arrived as early as autumn 2020. Today this group, which is joined by an Italian team, is about to start phase 2-3 – the latest two phases – of the clinical trial, as announced by a note from Oxford University . Here's how this study will work and where we are with the other vaccines too.

The Oxford vaccine is about to begin phase 2-3

The 27 April 2020 the group of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University claimed to have started the first clinical trial with the vaccine called ChAdOx1 on a small group of patients. If everything had gone as planned, the researchers explained, the first available doses (a few million) could have arrived already in September 2020 – and this is still possible, but there is still no certainty. Italy is also working on the vaccine, as stated in a note from Ansa , which reports that the phase 2-3 clinical trial (the phase 3 is the last of the experimentation) will start in a few days, both in the United Kingdom and in Brazil .

In phase 1, which started in April 2020, more than 1 have already been made . 000 vaccinations and follow-up is still in course. In the next phases the participants will be many more, as foreseen in the path of the clinical trial of both vaccines and drugs, and they will be more than 10 thousand , of which approximately 5 thousand in the United Kingdom and 5 thousand in Brazil. While in phase 1 the age group involved went from 18 ai 55 years, phase 2 will also include participants from 56 years up and from 5 to 12 years : this will help to understand if the immune system of older people but also of children and young people responds sufficiently to the vaccine. In phase 3, then, when the vaccine will have demonstrated in the first instance that it is safe and effective, the researchers will evaluate and confirm efficacy and safety on an even larger sample of people with more than 18 years.

Vaccine, because Brazil itself

How come Brazil will also take part? The reasons are due to the fact that here we are in the midst of the epidemic ( between 4 and 5 June there have been almost 31 thousand new cases of contagion and 1. 473 died in one day). While in Italy and other European countries the (fortunately) low circulation of the virus does not allow for clinical trials larger – so long ago, in the midst of the epidemic, someone had wondered if it was ethical to deliberately infect people in the absence of a sufficiently large sample.

Vaccines, active clinical trials

But ChAdOx1 is not the only promising candidate. Currently clinical trials – therefore already arrived at tests on humans and not only on animals – that study vaccines against coronavirus and which are already active and started are various , as shown by the official page of Clinicaltrials.gov , on which you can find all the information on preclinical and clinical trials on vaccines and therapies against Covid – 19. The vaccine Ad5-nCov gave good results in phase 1, whose follow-up is still ongoing, while in another trial phase 2 has already started, since 12 April 2020, up 508 participants. This too, like the previous one, uses an adenovirus, a common cold virus, as a carrier of the genetic material of Sars-Cov-2 necessary for vaccination.

Even the vaccine mRna-1 273 recorded, in phase 1, positive preliminary data regarding tolerability and security (but still only on 8 participants – phase 1, in fact). In the meantime, the 15 May a clinical trial, phase 1 and 2, started with a therapeutic vaccine , therefore not for preventive purposes, like the previous ones, but as therapy (it is not the first time that we speak of therapeutic vaccines). This treatment is a pill derived from inactivated plasma of patients with Covid – 19. The pill will be administered once a day for at least one month in 20 healthy volunteers. But there are many promising candidates and only time will tell how many and which will prove effective and arrive first.