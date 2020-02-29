coronavirus,-where-to-find-all-the-information-for-the-school

Educational trips, lessons suspended for the coronavirus emergency, distance learning: the ministry of Education has created a website to inform schools, students and parents about the acts, rules, measures to contain the epidemic and the latest news. “There is maximum collaboration between all the authorities involved and the social forces, in the interest of national health,” explained Minister Lucia Azzolina. “As government, in collaboration with the health leaders we are following the evolution of the situation.

Our task force has been operational for days. As Ministry we will be at the side of the schools for any possible clarification and support. Institutions are all in the field for citizens. We are committed to doing what is needed. There is no need for alarmism and, above all, we must not absolutely believe the news that goes without source or that is not verified. I invite everyone to refer exclusively to official sources who have every interest in properly informing citizens “.

Until 15 March 2020 educational trips , exchange or twinning initiatives, guided tours and excursions are suspended didactics programmed by schools. Furthermore, always until the next 15 March, the readmission to schools of every order and grade due to absences, due illness, lasting more than five days, will only be possible by presenting the medical certificate.

The school managers of the schools closed due to the health emergency will be able to choose to activate, together with the collegial bodies, for the duration of the suspension, distance learning. “The Ministry of Education is working, through its task force, to support schools for distance teaching . We will start from the numerous good practices already put in place by the schools », explains the ministry. “And we will also work with public and private realities that have collaborated for some time with the ministry and that will make digital content and supports available”.

