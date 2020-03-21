coronavirus,-which-drugs-are-best-avoided-and-which-ones-can-be-used-instead

After the dangerous fake news on the effectiveness of Vitamin C for preventing and treating Coronavirus which has become viral on Whatsapp in the past weeks, on the Net we wonder about the possible Interaction of some drugs with the Covid virus – 19. In particular, the intake of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen . We try to clarify, especially as regards self-medication. “Currently there is no scientific evidence to establish a correlation between ibuprofen and the worsening course of the Covid disease – 19.

The Ema is closely monitoring the situation and will evaluate all the new information that will be available on this problem in the context of the pandemic, “said the European Medicines Agency (Ema). “At the beginning of treatment for fever or pain during Covid disease – 19 patients and healthcare professionals should consider all available treatment options, including paracetamol and NSAIDs . Each medicine has its benefits and risks as described in the product information and which must be taken into consideration together with European guidelines, many of which recommend paracetamol as a first treatment option in fever and pain. ” Ema however stressed the importance and the need to promptly conduct epidemiological studies, in order to provide adequate evidence on the effects of NSAIDs on the prognosis of coronavirus disease.

IBUPROFENE AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS

French Health Minister was the trigger for the debate on ibuprofen, Olivier Véran with a statement published on Twitter: « Taking drugs anti-inflammatories, such as those based on ibuprofen or cortisone, could be an aggravating factor of the new coronavirus infection. In case of a fever, take paracetamol. If you are already under anti-inflammatory, or if in doubt, ask your doctor for advice , “he wrote. The tweet soon went viral, confusing the population about what is right to do at home. According to the French National Medicines Safety Agency, anti-inflammatories could mask an ongoing infection and potentially aggravate the situation. The fear arises from the fact that, in theory, these drugs have an immune response depression effect. Thesis also carried out by a study published in the journal The Lancet , which has put forward the hypothesis that some drugs, including ibuprofen, may represent a risk for Covid patients – 19.

“To date there is no warning from the World Health Organization telling us not to use ibuprofen or to discontinue therapy in those patients who use it for chronic pain”, says Professor Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the University of Milan, medical director of the Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute in Milan. « How antipyretic drug, however, paracetamol is better than ibuprofen “. With a note, the WHO clarified what to do in case of self-medication : «People who suspect a coronavirus infection should not take ibuprofen without consulting a doctor“. WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said at a press conference in Geneva that there are no recent studies linking the anti-inflammatory drug with an increase in mortality rates, but that experts are investigating to shed light on the matter. “We recommend paracetamol, not ibuprofen, for self-medication”.

ANTI-HYPERTENSIVE DRUGS (ACE-INHIBITORS AND SARTANS)

Also on the use of antihypertensive drugs, the Italian Medicines Agency has denied that they can worsen the coronavirus infection and that there is no reason to modify or discontinue any ongoing therapy. In an official note, Aifa explained that to date there is no evidence, based on clinical or epidemiological studies, on the alleged effect of these drugs on Covid – 19. “The Italian Medicines Agency, on the alleged effect of therapies based on anti-hypertensive drugs belonging to the class of angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors), or angiotensin II receptor antagonists (sartans), on the transmission and evolution of coronavirus disease (Covid – 19), intends to clarify that to date there is no scientific evidence regarding clinical studies or epidemiological, but only molecular hypotheses verified with in vitro studies. Therefore, based on current knowledge, it is considered appropriate to recommend not to modify the current therapy with anti-hypertensives (whatever the therapeutic class) in well-controlled hypertensive patients , as expose patients frail to potential new side effects or an increased risk of cardiovascular adverse events does not appear justified “.

“Some observations have found that the Ace inhibitors that act precisely on the ace2 receptor, the same receptor to which the virus attaches, are facilitating and do not block the infection”, explains Pregliasco . “But these are only preliminary observations and the Italian Hypertension Society has also reiterated that they are only observations and that there is no need to change therapy”.

VITAMIN C FOR THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

“ It is not absolutely necessary to take massive doses of vitamin C because there is no evidence that it strengthens the immune system or that it even has something to do with covid – 19 “, states the virologist . Vitamin C therefore remains only a good antioxidant and the principle of incorporating it within a healthy and balanced diet is valid. Little is known about the coronavirus that causes the disease and the methods to combat it are being tested, both clinically and in the laboratory.

