coronavirus:-who-hires-and-who-fires?

There are two keywords in economic survival during the coronavirus emergency, probably valid also in the months to come: «on line» and «at home» . It is already clear in the trend of hiring and layoffs in companies worldwide.

Amazon has already made new hires and has just announced others to meet the growing demand on the web with home delivery . There will be 75 thousand new hires added to the 100 thousand full-time and part-time announced in recent weeks . The data are American, but in perspective, they are also valid in the rest of the world. The group founded by Jeff Bezos also gave a salary increase of $ 2 or $ 2 depending on the continent for warehouse workers and distribution workers until the end of April.

It is not only Amazon that is growing, but the whole sector of home delivery . It applies to books, since until last week all bookstores were closed in Italy, but it also applies to other products now that the possibility of delivery has been open to all. In the sporting goods sector for example Decathlon has an active site and everything is aimed at activities that can be done at home. Applies to clothes as well as household items.

It works more for chains than for children, with the exception of food and restaurants that are being all equipping to recreate the atmosphere with regular customers at home, but also simply by delivering their own food at home. The work of riders has increased and with this the need to protect their health. The Municipality of Milan will distribute safety kits (5 masks and 5 pairs of gloves) free of charge to all the riders summoned in groups in alphabetical order for collection.

Those who do not know how they can continue to work are the amusement parks sector. Walt Disney from the USA announces the dismissal of 43 . 000 employees in his amusement parks closed for coronaviruses worldwide. In Italy, all outdoor parks have not reopened with spring: Gardaland, Leolandia, Mirabiliandia just to mention the largest in Italy. They are just one of the many offshoots of an entertainment industry that will hardly reopen in the summer: from discos to concerts.

The problem of closures indirectly affects the larger companies because it affects the small ones in the supply chain . Applies to fashion for example. If the Made in Italy craftsmen close, from those who make the fabrics to those who produce buttons, the whole sector is in crisis. On the other hand, the fear is for small shops, if they close, the possibility of selling larger companies will be limited.

