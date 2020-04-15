coronavirus:-who-indications-to-loosen-containment-measures

The decline in the transmission of the new coronavirus is much slower than the increase. This is why the WHO has released 6 strategic criteria to support and help those countries that are considering lifting the restrictive measures

When can we loosen the containment measures put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus , and finally enter the long awaited phase 2 ? Partly answering this question was the World Health Organization (WHO) which has just released some criteria and indications to follow for all countries affected by the Covid – 19 who intend to lift the restrictive measures or who are considering when the right time will come to relax them. In particular, the WHO guidelines will serve mainly to guide states towards a gradual and slow reopening. “The decisions of the governments” , explains WHO, “must be based primarily on the protection of public health and guided by what we know so far about the new coronavirus and how it behaves” .

We know well, in fact, that Sars-Cov-2 it is a completely new virus and that as we know it, based on the evidence available so far, we continuously modify and adapt strategies to combat it. “Evidence from different countries is giving us a clearer picture of this virus, how it behaves, how to stop it and how to treat it” , explains WHO. “We know that Covid – 19 spreads rapidly and that is 10 times more lethal than the flu epidemic of 2009. “

And we also know that if on one hand the contagion of the new coronavirus accelerates very quickly, on the other it decreases much more slowly. In other words, the decline is much slower than the increase. This means that the control measures should not be revoked at once, but loosened very slowly. “Every government must evaluate its situation” , stresses the WHO, “while protecting all citizens, especially the most vulnerable” . According to the WHO, therefore, the criteria to be followed for the lifting of the restrictions are mainly six .

First the diffusion must be under control . Recall that to stop the spread of a virus, and therefore bring to a value less than 1 the now famous R 0 , the situation should be reached of zero contagions and prolong the lockdown for a period of at least one full cycle of incubation of the virus . By “ diffusion under control” , probably, therefore we mean a consolidation of the trend reversal , characterized by the constant decrease in the number of infections.

Furthermore, again according to the WHO, the health system's capabilities must be able to detect, test, isolate and treat any case of new coronavirus and trace each contact. “The reopening could take place at different speeds. Not for sections of the population, continuing for example not to circulate the elderly or those most at risk, but in a more refined way, ad personam “, he had told us Walter Ricciardi a few days ago. “ To do this, however, we must first enlarge the strategy of tamponade and combine it with a system of technological tracking (which you adhere to on a voluntary basis) which allows you to reconstruct the movements and contacts of those who test positive. These contacts will then be subjected to the buffer, and isolated if positive “.

The risks of epidemic must also be reduced at least in contexts such as healthcare facilities and nursing homes (a problem particularly evident in our country). It is also fundamental that preventive measures are adopted in the workplace, in schools and in other places where people must go. Finally, it is necessary that the import risks are manageable and that the communities are aware, committed and ready to adapt to the “new rules”.

“Each country should implement a full set of measures to slow down the transmission and saving lives, with the aim of achieving a balance, characterized by a low level or no transmission “, explains WHO. “Ultimately, the development and subsequent delivery of a safe and effective vaccine to completely stop the transmission of the new coronavirus “.