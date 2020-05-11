coronavirus:-who-will-be-called-for-serological-tests

With the approval of the dl, calls will soon start at 150 thousand people selected for the Istat sample, on which to conduct the first serological tests on the antibodies of the new coronavirus

After the approval of the decree-law which introduces “urgent measures in relation to the realization of a seroprevalence investigation” , the investigation begins on 150 thousand people with the serological tests , which will tell us how many people are sick of the new coronavirus , the lethality of the Covid – 19 , its geographical spread and age. The decision stems from “the need to urgently have reliable and complete epidemiological studies and statistics on the immune status of the population” , reads a note released by the government. “And it provides for the authorization to process personal data relating to health and genetic makeup, for statistical and scientific studies purposes”. Identified all the laboratories in each region for exams, a call center of 300 people of the Red Cross is ready to handle calls to people selected for the sample Istat and, soon, the first ones will begin withdrawals .

We recall that the serological tests are analyzes blood that can help us understand if a person, without even knowing it, has already contracted the infection in more or less recent times. As we told you, the American pharmaceutical company Abbott supplies them in our country, which developed a serological test capable of identifying an antibody, IgG , which occurs later and remains long, even months. “The new test showed specificity and sensitivity superior to 99% 14 days or more after the onset of symptoms “, Abbott had explained. From May 4, therefore, the company has provided a first batch of serological tests to start the investigation of the first 150 thousand citizens organized in a sample structured by registry, area, census.

The sample that will undergo serological tests (free of charge), therefore, will be representative at regional level, then based on gender, at 6 age groups (from zero years to 17, from 18 to 34, from 35 to 49, from 50 to 59, from to 69 and from 70 and more years) and to economic activity, and will take into account sectors most at risk, such as that of health. In addition, fragile people will be guaranteed to be able to make their home collection. They will be involved in all 200 Italian municipalities and the samples that will be collected will be delivered to the biological bank of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Spallanzani. The serological tests which will allow “Take a photograph of the state of health of the Italians exclusively with respect to Covid – 19 “, reported the Undersecretary for Health Sandra Zampa , will leave immediately. “The sampling will confirm what scientists say and that is that 80% of the population did not come into contact with the virus. “