coronavirus,-why-don't-we-say-the-numbers-that-matter-first-(and-clearly)?

Official data of the Covid epidemic – 19 are communicated in such a way as to make the most reassuring picture perceived: a lot of emphasis on the healed and some mathematical tangle on new infections, while the numbers of people hospitalized in intensive care and deceased remain in the background

On one side the panic fomented by a excessive alarmism . On the other, the indifference which feeds off by showing off optimism and positivity. The communication of risk in this phase of health crisis moves in the balance between two opposite but equally dangerous abysses, and in this game of very fragile balances It is difficult to find a right way to communicate to the public. From press conferences to newspapers, one often seeks a safe haven in the numbers , trying in a certain sense to delegate to official figures the burden of giving the measure of what is happening.

Even the cold and raw numbers, however, deserve to be presented in compliance with some fundamental criteria of institutional communication , like the transparency , the simplicity and the hierarchy of relevance. Let's imagine, for example, what would happen if our Civil Protection provided figures which were then to be bogus: it would be an unacceptable scandal. Therefore, given the established correctness of the figures (net of the practical difficulties in finding complete and updated data), it remains then the question of how the numbers are presented to the press and citizens.

The order can make a difference

Beautiful or ugly who are – in the sense of inspirers of positive or negative feelings – the first numbers to be presented in an official context could for example be the more significant and significant . Instead, it almost seems that the hierarchical pyramid is regularly overturned.

Let's take as an example the latest press conferences of the Civil Protection of the 18: 00, in which Angelo Borrelli reads the daily bulletin and in which the script is now repurposed always with the same format. The first number to be reported is that of the recovered , followed most of the time by a second digit concerning the trend of the healed themselves or the updated calculation of the total healed. In short, to those who got rid of the virus, more space is dedicated than to any other item. Following, in the reading in the press room, there are the items related to positive people to coronavirus, the total of positive people and an indication of how many are currently in home isolation .

These figures, which are provided above all the rest, are in general the least statistically solid and therefore the least indicative to describe the trend of the epidemic. As we know, in fact, the number of positive cases is vitiated by the criterion with which the swabs are performed, so much so that only a small fraction of the real cases (however limited to more serious situations) is actually recorded. If therefore the calculation of the positive cases is underestimated in a significant way (at the moment the estimates oscillate between a factor of 5 and a factor 10), remains the question on what is the relevance of communicating this data first. And also the other values, i.e. the healed and the isolated at home, are children of the count of positive cases and therefore equally estimated by default . Moreover, the number of people recovered is doubly irrelevant , because it is obvious that an infection such as that from Sars-Cov- 2 with an effective lethality estimated at 1% -2% produces a large number of healed, in continuous progression (and if the healed slowly increase, it is only because they are not intercepting people with no symptoms or with mild symptoms).

Only afterwards, after some further consideration on the trends, are the three most decisive data proposed in order to give a measure of the state of the health emergency : the number of people hospitalized in intensive care , the number of deaths and the number of patients transferred from Lombardy to other regions through the Cross system (Remote central emergency medical operations). Finally, finally, the update on the forces on the field and on the supplies of personal protective equipment and other equipment.

The order proposed by the Lombardy Region is not very different, but recently it has stopped providing the data of the healed and presents all the items with the same pattern: first the positive cases (with relative growth and comparison with the previous day), then hospitalized patients, intensive care and finally deaths. A few sentences of condolence have also been expressed on the latter in recent days, unlike what happened in the case of Civil Protection, which reduces to the bone the time spent in communicating to intensive care and deaths.

The data of the positives too tangled up

If up to here it could be objected that basically one order is worth the other, or rather that starting with the most dramatic news could fuel panic and despair, the mode is even less understandable in which some of the data were disclosed. For new coronavirus positive people, for example, one could expect that the data of the new registered cases in the last 24 hours, as well as the updated total of the cases officially collected since the beginning of the epidemic. Well: none of this.

The number that is provided is the increase of people currently positive , i.e. the difference between the currently positive at that time and those of the day before. However, this difference is much more complex to calculate than it might seem, because we must also take into account the data of how many (compared to the day before) have recovered or are deceased . The first data is provided from the beginning, while as we know the deaths will only come to the end.

If you therefore wanted to understand how many new positives actually there are, you would have to write down the number of healed, the increase in the positive and the number of deaths, and then add the three items . To put it in numbers, the 18 March we had a 2 increase. 648, 1. 084 healed and 475 exitus , therefore the new positive cases inferred were 4. 207. Same structure last night, in the bulletin of 19 March: increase in positive cases 4. 480, 415 healed and 427 deaths, for a total of 5 new positive cases (to be calculated). 322. Together with this number, the other large absent in communication is the total since the beginning of the epidemic, updated now at 41. 035.

Why do you communicate in this way?

It is difficult to know for sure what the reason for this communication strategy is, but it is quite certain that it is precisely a strategy , given the precision with which the data presentation scheme is regularly repeated. It could be said that – without ever lying and without omitting any information – the numbers are selected and sorted so as to pass the message as reassuringly possible . On the other hand, the recurring emphasis on the number of healed (and on the relative percentage of increase, when it is significantly high) is not placed on any other statistics, while the most dramatic information is in fact almost hidden .

The way of briefly commenting on the trends of epidemiological curves also seems to be pointing in the same direction. In the days when the data is better than what would have been expected, mention is made of the “ trend positive “, while when unfortunately we have worse numbers we speak of “stationary trend” or of ” expected increase “, refusing to enter the semantic area of ​​ negativity . There seems to be a choice upstream: to make optimism prevail over food fears and concerns. Sensible or not, it is still an aspect to be taken into account when listening to newsletters, both by viewers in front of the TV and by journalists who have to get a news and a title . Perhaps this also explains the multiplication, from the beginning of the month, of journalistic articles with more than questionable evaluations on the numerical trend of the epidemic: in endeavoring to perceive the idea that everything is under control , a numerical tangle is created in which it then becomes easy to get confused or to pass distorted messages.