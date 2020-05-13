coronavirus,-will-monoclonal-antibodies-protect-us?

An Italian group has identified some antibodies, developed from the plasma of the healed, which block the new coronavirus. And a team from Utrecht has also identified a monoclonal antibody that fights both Sars-Cov-2 and other viruses of this species

Viral particles of coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 (photo: Niaid-Rml CC via Flickr)

From vaccine to therapies, the experiments to search for new treatments and prevention tools against the new coronavirus. In addition to existing therapies, such as off label drugs against Covid – 19 or the plasma that has healed, several research teams are studying new molecules against Sars-Cov-2 . For example, u n Italian group , which includes the Toscana Life Science Foundation and Spallanzani of Rome, is working on monoclonal antibodies , particular antibodies in this case developed starting from the plasma of the healed . Scientists have already found 17 candidates potentially effective against Sars-Cov-2 and published the first results not yet peer reviewed on biorxiv .

But studies on antibodies are varied. Then there is a team which includes the University of Utrecht has identified a new possible monoclonal antibody , tracked down among those that were effective against Sars-Cov-1 (against Sars), which could prevent or help cure Covid – 19. The results are published on Nature Communications .

Antibodies, the Italian study

The goal of the researchers is to obtain monoclonal antibodies that protect against the new coronavirus and therefore can be used both as a preventive tool for risk categories, including healthcare professionals, both as a treatment for patients who have already contracted the infection.

Scientists, led by Rino Rappuoli , microbiologist now director scientific and responsible for external research and development at GlaxoSmithKline Vaccines in Siena, they started from the idea, which we talked about almost two months ago, to develop Sars monoclonal antibodies -Cov-2 extracted from plasma – the liquid part of the blood – of the healed. Inside their blood, in fact, there are cells of the immune system, the B lymphocytes, capable of producing antibodies that defend the body from the new coronavirus. This is precisely because the healed people have developed immunity against Sars-Cov-2 with specific antibodies. Researchers have already obtained interesting data.

“We isolated B cells from convalescents and collected monoclonal antibodies against Sars-Cov-2” , explained to Wired Claudia Sala , researcher of the Monoclonal Antibody Discovery laboratory at the Toscana Life Science Foundation. “Then we tested them against the virus alive and observed, for now in vitro, which 17 antibodies managed to neutralize the new coronavirus. The result is certainly good and promising “. Now, the researcher continues, scientists are trying to better understand how these antibodies are made so they can recreate them in form “recombinant” . In practice, this will serve to be able to reconstruct them “artificially” in the laboratory and not having to withdraw the blood of the healed each time . If the favorable results are gradually reproduced, the timing could be similar to that of vaccines or other therapies under study. “The goal is to arrive at a clinical trial, on volunteers, in 6-8 months” , adds Sala, “and if efficacy and safety are confirmed the treatment could be available reasonably within a year, a year and a half “.

The study of Utrecht researchers on antibodies

The researchers of the Utrecht group, together with the Erasmus Medical Center and Harbor BioMed, made room in the jungle of virus of the species of the species Sars-related coronavirus , which also includes the virus responsible for Sars in 2002 – 2003. And they started from the knowledge we already have on those related to Sars. No cure was found for Sars, although the epidemic remained much more limited, despite being more lethal. The Utrecht authors analyzed the database containing the collection of antibodies against Sars-Cov-1 and discovered among these, an antibody that could also act against Sars-Cov-2. In the new analyzes, in fact, the substance manages to stop the new virus in the mouse cells. The antibody, in acronym 47 D 11 , appears to act by attacking the spike protein of the virus , that which allows it to penetrate and infect cells.

The antibody manages to block the infection in the cells of mouse. And it could be useful not only in the Covid epidemic – 19 but also to combat any future coronavirus belonging to the subgenus of the sarbecovirus – obviously hoping that there are none (remember that the Mers is part of the sarbecovirus). This is a first step, and not a final result, as the authors explain, which however opens an important path of therapeutic research. Also is “completely human” , explain the researchers, and this could allow faster study and development, as well as reduce the risk of side effects for the immune system.