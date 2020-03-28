coronavirus:-will-the-italian-lockdown-last-another-2-weeks?

That the ban on leaving home would not be lifted on April 3 for the Italians was clear from the start, when the bulletin reported an increasing number of infections and in the rest of the world it was starting to spread the wave of the coronavirus. The decree signed on 22 March by the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will be effective until April 3, precisely: according to Corriere della Sera , however, confirmation of what is prescribed appears inevitable, adding that it could certainly last for another 2 weeks if not more.

What will happen in May will be decisive to understand how and when Italy will be able to declare the end of the state of emergency but, until then, the prospects appear hazy, corroded by uncertainty.

The signs, albeit timid, are nevertheless encouraging: as Silvio Brusaferro and Franco Locatelli, presidents of the Higher Institute of Health and of the Higher Council of Health respectively, underlined, “the epidemic has slowed its progress, but containment measures should not be stopped ». From the mathematical point of view, we could think of having defeated the coronavirus only when the value of the Ro, i.e. the contagiousness index, is lower than 1. Which means that it will be necessary to arrive at the moment in which for each infected individual there will be less than a new infected. This is why continuing to respect the rules and not letting down the guard has never been so urgent and necessary: ​​ «To date, the extension of social distancing measures is inevitable. We are not in a markedly declining phase, but in a phase, albeit encouraging, of containment “ underlines, in fact, Brusaferro.

On April 3 itself, always according to Courier , a new Dpcm will be signed which will confirm the measures currently in force until 18 April. Naturally, the concern remains to “keep the country from a psychological and social point of view”, as is repeated in government meetings and with the Regions, aware that the slightest easing of the prohibitions could provoke a new surge in the number of contagions further prolonging the Italian lockdown. With entrepreneurs and unions it will be considered whether to restart some productive sectors, but the invitation is to be cautious. And if Lucia Azzolina, the Minister of Education, has opened the possibility that she will not return to school except for the high school and middle school exams , everything is now in the hands of the civic sense of the Italians: the value of the Ro is still much higher than 1 and the conduct of these weeks will be crucial for the fate of the country.

