coronavirus:-with-the-quarantine,-the-animals-return-to-the-city

“Come on, I'll take you to the swimming pool” the mallard said to his beauty, who had just been conquered in these springs so sweet to them: no one around, and the world all by itself. So the mallard couple took a swim at the Fontana dell'Acqua Paola in Rome , deserted, blue water, sparkling waterfalls. Like a spa.

@ tebaide ## giochidiparole ♬ original sound – tebaide

But they are not the only encounters in quarantine semi-deserted Italian cities. With the coronavirus emergency, hares appeared in the parks in Milan and badgers running around the streets of Florence , families of wild boars that everywhere come out in the open and use the paved roads to stroll, dolphins in front of the ports and cities and famous fish in the canals of Venice , which are always there, but which now, can be seen (and there are many).

In a small village in Wales a flock of sheep went for a walk eating the flower beds, while the ducks also wander around Paris. We have collected in the gallery above some encounters of a world that breathes, and it is no longer just men.



Cover photo: IPA