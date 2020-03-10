coronavirus,-within-the-ferragnez-project:-if-good-runs-faster-than-evil

«It's nice that donations spread faster than the virus. ” On his profile Instagram , Fedez shows the message Whatsapp of a friend who rejoices in the success of « We support intensive care », the fundraising promoted by the rapper and his wife Chiara Ferragni in collaboration with the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. A brilliant idea, which – in addition to doing good – tells a lot about the moment that we are living .

The coronavirus created a health emergency in Italy with few precedents, so much so that the government had to take extreme security measures . The ball then, as always in these situations, passes into the hands of citizens , called to do their part by respecting the simple rules. But there is more, because what the campaign of the Ferragnez testified, is that there are many people who they want to help .

And since you certainly cannot go to the hospital to take over doctors and nurses, here a donation can in some way to be the symbol of a fight together. Of course, money is not the vaccine – and respect all the rules remains the pivotal point of the battle – but to see that in less than a day or so 170 thousand users from 93 different countries of the world have contributed to the cause, however it is a super message.

«We have exceeded the 3 million », Chiara rejoices, inviting her followers to continue to donate. «It is the most large fundraiser of Europe made on Gofoundme He writes. «Since yesterday campaigns have started for others hospitals of Italy , this is the power of sharing . ” In fact it is just like that: the often mistreated social networks are becoming – in a moment of unpublished terror and – a powerful defense weapon.

Because they help to feel less alone, in periods of isolation. They help to keep high the guard , with important messages, but also to detach the thought, every now and then, and laugh with a few memes. And to give us courage, above all, showing that good can run faster than evil .

