coronavirus,-yet-another-new-squeeze:-ban-on-moving-from-the-municipality-where-you-are-located

Another new squeeze against coronavirus . Shortly after the last speech by President Conte who announced the total block of production activities with the exception of the indispensable ones ( HERE the provisional list ), a new one arrives order.

To avoid the exodus of the workers of the companies that will close by virtue of the new decree – announced just last night but not yet published – the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, and that of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, have adopted a provision – signed 22 March – which prohibits moving by public or private means of transport to a municipality other than the one in which they are located, except for “proven needs work, of absolute urgency or for health reasons “.

The measure is immediately in force and will remain effective until the new decree enters into force. The stations will therefore be manned. The new squeeze tries to block a “new escape” from north to south, especially at the request of the governors of the southern regions.

READ ALSO

Conte: «Stop also to non-essential activities». The (provisional) list

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, why does it take so much to stay at home?