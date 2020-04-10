Corporate Travel Insurance Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 12,416 Million By 2027

According to the report, the global corporate travel insurance market is anticipated to be valued approximately USD 6,104 million in 2018 and is projected to hit the revenue of around USD 12,416 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 8.2 % between 2019 and 2027.

Corporate travel insurance covers insurance of business trips of the consumer as well as a company. Apart from this, it also offers risk coverage against healthcare or medical expenditure as well as hospitalization for traumatic collisions, chronic illness, medical evacuation, permanent disability, trip cancellation, loss of passport, baggage loss or delay of baggage, trip cancellation, loss of travel documents, and cancellation of flight due to unavoidable climatic conditions.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/corporate-travel-insurance-market-by-insurance-single-trip

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. Free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Rise in the business expansion globally to drive the market trends

The rise in the business activities across the globe is predicted to steer the expansion of the corporate travel insurance market over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, a large number of single as well as multiple trips occurring due to business expansion is expected to drive the growth of the corporate travel insurance industry during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Moreover, the mandatory government laws for having insurance when planning business tour is expected to raise the acceptance of insurance by the corporate firms. Apart from this, travel insurance helps in saving the tour of costs. All these factors are expected to expedite the growth of the corporate travel insurance industry over the forecast timeline. However, the low level of awareness about the insurance policies will impede the market scope over the forecast timeline.

Annual multi-trip travel insurance segment to account for major market revenue share

The growth of the segment is credited to bulge in the number of multiple trips for the business purpose. In addition to this, the cost of multi-trip travel insurance is reasonable. Moreover, multi-trip travel insurance also covers uncertainties for all the annual trips. In addition to this, companies select the annual multi-trip travel insurance to prevent last-minute hassles of purchasing insurance plans. Furthermore, business tycoons, marketing persons, and sales staff use this insurance as they have to travel many times in a year. All these aforementioned aspects are expected to steer the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/corporate-travel-insurance-market-by-insurance-single-trip

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Medical treatment to dominate the insurance covered segment in terms of CAGR

The medical treatment segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of nearly 9.6 % during the forecast period. The medical treatment expenses are very high in western countries as well as in gulf regions. In order to reduce this expenditure, many persons prefer purchasing of medical treatment insurance during business travels. This factor will steer the segmental growth over the forecast timespan.

Asia Pacific region to lead the overall market growth both in terms of revenue and CAGR

The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific zone is credited to an increase in the business tours in countries like India due to the establishment of small firms. Apart from this, a rise in the awareness about the advantages of travel insurance will further propel the expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast timeline.

Key players involved in the corporate travel insurance industry include Matrix Insurance Group (Aust) Pty Ltd., Travel Insurance Services Pty Ltd.,CSA Travel Protection, TravelSafe Insurance, Allianz Australia Limited, Seven Corners, USI Affinity, AWP Australia Pty Ltd., AXA, American Express Company, Chubb, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Smart Business Insurance Pty Ltd., American International Group, WEBBER INSURANCE SERVICES, Zurich, DavidShield, and CGU.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/corporate-travel-insurance-market-by-insurance-single-trip

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the corporate travel insurance market as follows:

Global Corporate Travel Insurance Market: By Insurance Segment Analysis

Single trip travel insurance

Long-stay travel insurance

Annual multi-trip travel insurance

Global Corporate Travel Insurance Market: By Insurance Covered Type Segment Analysis

Medical Treatment

Cancellation Insurance

Baggage Loss

Hospitalization

Damage & Theft

Daily Allowance

Trip Delay

Loss of Passport

Death Itinerary

Global Corporate Travel Insurance Market: By Payment Methods Segment Analysis

Monthly Outstanding Balance Method

Single Payment Method

Global Corporate Travel Insurance Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Bank

Insurable Broker

Insurance Company

Insurance Intermediaries

Others

Global Corporate Travel Insurance Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com