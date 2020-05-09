cortina,-a-boy-died.-it's-avalanche-warning

He died in Cortina , in the Tofana area of Rozes, victim of an avalanche. A boy from Belluno, who together with his brother he was skiing not far from the Giussani refuge, he was overwhelmed by a snowy detachment. And nothing could save him. The body of the twenty-three was recovered at 2550 meters above sea level by the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza, the same one that, on Saturday morning, responded to another alarm.

READ ALSO

Weather, winter returns with rain and snow

Some skiers have reported an avalanche released from Punta Penia, on the Marmolada glacier . The intervention of the rescuers was immediate, but from the first research it seems that no individual has been involved. Trentino remains, however, a dangerous area. MeteoTrentino launched the avalanche warning a week ago. Although the temperatures in the area remain within the seasonal average, the first diurnal heat could cause the spontaneous detachment of loose snow, especially above 2200 meters above sea level on extreme steep slopes. Until Sunday, therefore, there will be an avalanche danger, weak in the morning (grade 1) and moderate in the afternoon (grade 2), and the danger points will increase with the altitude.

READ ALSO

Avalanche risk: what to do to avoid dangers

Especially near the ridges, accumulations of so-called windy snow can occur, the formation of which is due to the action of the wind. It is the wind that transports the most superficial layer of snow to other areas, creating highly unstable accumulations . Blown snow easily causes detachments, with consequent avalanches and avalanches, the risk of which is already inherent in the thaw produced by spring. With the first heat and the first solar radiation, the snow cover tends to isothermal. This means that the temperature, from the ground to the surface, remains identical, making the snowpack moist and wet. The resulting loss of compactness can thus translate into an avalanche.

READ ALSO

Avalanche on Mont Blanc: two skiers dead