cosmetic-brands-support-#blacklivesmatter

Protests in the USA for the death of the African American 46 enne George Floyd , who died at the hands of a white policeman, are rampant and even the beauty brand have shown their support to black workers.

The goal is to invite cosmetic brands and large companies to donate to the community of black workers, which are part of the 6.6 million post coronavirus unemployed in the USA, among them also many Asians and Latin Americans, who have suffered more than any other from the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The donations are in support of the #BlackLivesMatter campaign against racism that has led many companies in the United States to abstain from work as a protest, Tuesday 2 June, called BlackTuesday . And while the demonstrations in the square continue with masks with “I can't breath” written on them, the last words of George Floyd before dying of asphyxiation, the cosmetic brands have mobilized.

Here a list of the brands that support BlackLivesMatters, go to Glossier who donated 500 thousand dollars distributed between Black Lives Matter, The NAACP Legal Defense, and Education Fund, The Equal Injustice Initiative, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protesters a Maybelline and Nyx Cosmetics of the giant L'Oréal who respectively made a donation of the amount not revealed the first to NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Black Lives Matter, and to Minnesota Freedom Fund and Black Lives Matter.

In the gallery all the brands that have so far shown solidarity.