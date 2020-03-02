costanza-caracciolo-and-the-baby-bump-of-her-second-pregnancy:-«we-are-waiting-for-you»

A huge belly, a ladder, a window to frame them. Costanza Caracciolo , one month pregnant before childbirth, posted a shot on Instagram of himself and the girl who will come. «Waiting for you», «We are waiting for you» , wrote the ex vellum , who in the photo has a hand resting on his bare belly, the sweater pulled up, right under the breast. The image, online, did not bring any news other than that that Caracciolo and Bobo Vieri, married since last March, had decided to spread in the past days.

The girl's name, the second one the couple had, has remained secret. And so does the date of delivery. Costanza Caracciolo did not make it known, but to her fans she made it known that she was forced to a second cesarean. Like Stella, therefore, born in November 2018 , the second child will also come into the world with a scheduled birth, following which Bobo Vieri and Caracciolo will announce the name of the baby.

To reveal the plans decided in the family, it was Caracciolo herself, who on Instagram replied via stories to the curiosities of its audience. Also, and above all, to the most unpleasant ones. To those who criticized its soft forms, the thirty-year-old replied with great frankness. “Why are you so obsessed with kilograms?”, She asked herself, “I know people who put them 25 and she is thinner than before (if this is your concern) and people who have put one a month who still have to lose them, but, think a little, have both conquered the largest existing trophy, that is to be mothers! Live serene! “, closed the ex vellum.

